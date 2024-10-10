Drink-driver struck pedestrian who tried to stop him with door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver struck pedestrian who tried to stop him with door

Ian Paterson was more than triple the legal alcohol limit when he was spotted weaving all over the road in Ellon.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driver with two burst tyres caused other cars to take evasive action, left debris all over the road and struck a pedestrian who tried to stop him.

Ian Paterson was more than triple the legal alcohol limit when he was spotted all over the road in Ellon.

The 62-year-old’s driving was so bad, repeatedly striking the kerb and crossing onto the wrong side of the road, that a member of the public approached him and tried to stop him.

But when the pedestrian opened the door, Paterson suddenly reversed back, causing the door to strike him.

Fortunately, the man escaped uninjured, but a sheriff warned Paterson it could have ended in tragedy.

Ellon drink-driver ‘accelerated harshly’

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 12 on the B999 and Craigs Road, Ellon.

During a chaotic episode of driving, Paterson drove with two tyres significantly damaged, repeatedly clipped a verge and swerved onto the wrong side of the road forcing other vehicles to take evasive action.

At one point, Paterson came to a stop and a witness approached him and advised he was phoning the police.

At this, Paterson “accelerated harshly”, the wing mirror striking the witness’ arm as he did.

Paterson’s car then again came to a stop and the witness approached and opened his door in a bid to stop him driving away.

Ms Mann told the court: “The accused immediately reversed harshly, causing the door to push the witness backwards.

“It did not cause injury but put him at significant risk of injury.”

‘The behaviour here is disgraceful’

Peterson then drove off, leaving a trail of debris due to the damaged tyres.

A short time later, police managed to trace Paterson, who failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Paterson, of Slater Court, Ellon, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client’s licence had since been revoked due to medical reasons to do with alcohol abuse and that he now resided in sheltered housing.

He said: “The behaviour here is disgraceful. It could have been a great deal worse, he acknowledges that.”

Mr McLeod asked the court to impose a community payback order on his client.

200 hours of unpaid work

Sheriff Kevin Duffy, addressing Paterson directly, said: “This was a disgraceful episode and as your solicitor correctly pointed out, it could have ended up in tragedy for the member of the public who was intervening to try and stop you from driving any further.

“Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any injury.

“There’s no way you should have been driving that vehicle in that condition.”

He ordered Paterson to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

The sheriff also banned him from driving for two years.

