Drink-driver struck pedestrian who tried to stop him with door

A drink-driver with two burst tyres caused other cars to take evasive action, left debris all over the road and struck a pedestrian who tried to stop him.

Ian Paterson was more than triple the legal alcohol limit when he was spotted all over the road in Ellon.

The 62-year-old’s driving was so bad, repeatedly striking the kerb and crossing onto the wrong side of the road, that a member of the public approached him and tried to stop him.

But when the pedestrian opened the door, Paterson suddenly reversed back, causing the door to strike him.

Fortunately, the man escaped uninjured, but a sheriff warned Paterson it could have ended in tragedy.

Ellon drink-driver ‘accelerated harshly’

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 12 on the B999 and Craigs Road, Ellon.

During a chaotic episode of driving, Paterson drove with two tyres significantly damaged, repeatedly clipped a verge and swerved onto the wrong side of the road forcing other vehicles to take evasive action.

At one point, Paterson came to a stop and a witness approached him and advised he was phoning the police.

At this, Paterson “accelerated harshly”, the wing mirror striking the witness’ arm as he did.

Paterson’s car then again came to a stop and the witness approached and opened his door in a bid to stop him driving away.

Ms Mann told the court: “The accused immediately reversed harshly, causing the door to push the witness backwards.

“It did not cause injury but put him at significant risk of injury.”

‘The behaviour here is disgraceful’

Peterson then drove off, leaving a trail of debris due to the damaged tyres.

A short time later, police managed to trace Paterson, who failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Paterson, of Slater Court, Ellon, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client’s licence had since been revoked due to medical reasons to do with alcohol abuse and that he now resided in sheltered housing.

He said: “The behaviour here is disgraceful. It could have been a great deal worse, he acknowledges that.”

Mr McLeod asked the court to impose a community payback order on his client.

200 hours of unpaid work

Sheriff Kevin Duffy, addressing Paterson directly, said: “This was a disgraceful episode and as your solicitor correctly pointed out, it could have ended up in tragedy for the member of the public who was intervening to try and stop you from driving any further.

“Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any injury.

“There’s no way you should have been driving that vehicle in that condition.”

He ordered Paterson to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

The sheriff also banned him from driving for two years.

