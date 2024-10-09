Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad’s car at 114mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad’s car at 114mph

Thomas Ralston, 20, was caught after tailgating another vehicle on the AWPR - which, unfortunately for him, was an unmarked police car.

By David McPhee
Thomas Ralston was behind the wheel of his dad's black Polestar. Image: Shutterstock.
A speeding Aberdeen student will now be forced to take the bus after police caught him driving his dad’s electric car at more than 110mph.

Thomas Ralston, 20, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted hitting breakneck speeds on the A90 AWPR.

Police officers were already following a van when Ralston, a design student, tore past them in his dad’s black Polestar.

Accused was tailgating police car

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that at around 10am on September 16 last year, police were on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle and were following a van that was doing 90mph on the A90.

While they were following the van, Ralston’s vehicle moved into the lane directly behind the police vehicle.

The electric car was tailgating the unmarked car before accelerating to a speed of 90mph.

Ralston’s car then accelerated past the police vehicle at a speed of between 110 – 114mph, the fiscal depute said.

Ms Stewart added that it drove at this speed for a short distance, which she said had been estimated to be around 1.2 miles.

In the dock, Ralston pleaded guilty to one count of driving dangerously and at excessive speed and failing to maintain a safe distance from other road users.

‘Hard lesson’ for student

Defence solicitor Ross Taggart told the court that his client was currently a third-year student and had been 19 at the time of this offence.

“It was his father’s car and, as it’s an electric vehicle, its acceleration is extreme,” the solicitor said.

“When he saw the open road in front of him, he unfortunately put his foot down, which he deeply regrets.

“Mr Ralston has learned a hard lesson here.

“As a result of any disqualification, he will now have to get two buses to get to university.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Ralston that “driving in that manner and at those speeds has real potential to cause harm to others”.

She added: “You could have been in an accident and that could have caused harm to yourself never mind others on the road.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Ralston, of Balmedie, £640 and banned him from driving for one year.

