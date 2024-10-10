Taxi driver banned after seriously injuring cyclist in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Taxi driver banned after seriously injuring cyclist in city centre

Stephen Bennett, 50, was parked on the pavement at the top of Upperkirkgate after dropping off a fare when he pulled out right in front of the cyclist.

By Danny McKay
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson

A taxi driver has been banned from the road after knocking a cyclist off his bike outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

Stephen Bennett, 50, was parked on the pavement at the top of Upperkirkgate after dropping off a fare when he pulled out right in front of the cyclist.

The cyclist, Alan McKay, had come round the corner from the Gallowgate and had no time to react as Bennett, who wasn’t indicating, pulled out.

He was sent flying over the handlebars and suffered a horrific open fracture to his arm.

Bennett had denied a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving but was found guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

During the trial, Mr McKay took to the witness stand to give evidence about the collision.

Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson

Defence agent Gregor Kelly put it to the cyclist that he had not navigated the corner and kept his “lane discipline” properly and that he had “contributed personally” to the crash.

Mr McKay said: “I disagree.”

Footage of incident played

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart, playing CCTV footage of the collision to the witness, asked him if Bennett had indicated before pulling out.

He replied: “No.”

Bennett also took to the witness stand himself and gave his perspective on what happened.

The former soldier was asked by Mr Kelly about what procedures he’d taken before moving off.

He said: “After my passengers left I’m waiting to get another job.

“I’m given another job and check over my right shoulder and there was nothing there.

“I checked my rear-view mirror and wing mirror and forward to make sure there was nothing coming and slowly manoeuvred out doing less than 1 or 2mph and I hear the thud of the cyclist.

“I didn’t indicate because there was no one else there whatsoever.

“The cyclist has come just after I checked over my shoulder.”

Bennett said the cyclist had cut the corner and that had he gone round what he described as a “roundabout” at the junction and stayed in his lane then “I would see him”.

‘I would have done anything to help him’

He continued: “He obviously appeared after I have looked over my shoulder.

“I felt really bad about it. I got out of my vehicle straight away.

“I was trying to help him, I asked if there was anything I could do.

“I wanted to take his bike home for him or pick his wife up and take her to the hospital.

“I would have done anything to help him.”

Asked if he felt he had carried out all the proper checks before driving off, Bennett said: “Yes.”

Replaying the footage, Mr Kelly asked: “What commentary would you give regarding Mr McKay’s lane positioning?”

Bennett replied: “If he’d negotiated the roundabout properly he’d have been behind me and I would have seen him.”

Ms Stewart, questioning Bennett, said: “I’m going to suggest had you carried out the necessary checks this collision would not have happened.”

‘He didn’t indicate’

Bennett said: “I did carry out the necessary checks. It wouldn’t have happened if he’d come round the roundabout the proper way.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “This is a very unfortunate situation both for Mr Bennett and indeed Mr McKay.

“The question for the court to decide his whether the quality of Mr Bennett’s driving fell below the standard of a careful and competent driver.

“Looking at it from the CCTV, I have reached the conclusion that while Mr Bennett may well believe he carried out all the checks required, my conclusion is that he didn’t do so immediately prior to pulling out because if he had done so he would have been aware of the presence of the cyclist.

“Furthermore, he didn’t indicate.”

He found Bennett, of Fyvie, guilty as libelled.

Mr Kelly said the mandatory disqualification would have a huge impact on his client as he would no longer be able to work.

He asked the sheriff to keep the ban to a minimum and highlighted Bennett’s remorse.

Sheriff Duffy disqualified Bennett for 12 months, the minimum, and fined him £790.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness man guilty of attempting to murder his own mother
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Jail warning for Highland church missionary who abused wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon drink-driver struck pedestrian who tried to stop him with door
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Murder bid accused says mum was 'confused' following fall
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Dyce man arrested in Colombia cocaine bust being held in notorious gang-infested jail
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad's car at 114mph
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
'I thought he was going to kill me': Murder bid accused's mum's statement read…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and…