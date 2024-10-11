Racist lout chased Tesco security guard around Union Street shop

A racist yob chased a Tesco security guard around the shop while threatening to “boot the black out of” him, a court has been told.

John Kissane suddenly became irate when the security guard asked to check the contents of his bag.

The 46-year-old made threatening and racial comments towards the employee and began to chase him around the store.

When a manager tried to separate them, he was pushed to the side and when police became involved Kissane turned his attention to them.

He tried to headbutt one officer and kicked another in the face, leaving him with a bruised jaw.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 8.15pm on January 13 at the Tesco Express close to Vue cinema on Union Street.

Kissane was seen to enter the shop and walk around browsing while placing items into a bag.

However, when the security guard asked to check the contents of the bag, Kissane became “angry and volatile”, with aggressive body language and gestures.

Lout made racist remarks and chased security guard around Tesco store

Ms Kerr said Kissane then “chased him around the store”.

The duty manager, who had been in the stock room, then came through and heard Kissane make threats including: “I’m going to boot the black out of you.”

The manager positioned himself between the parties but Kissane pushed him out of the way and marched towards the security guard.

Each time the manager tried to block him, Kissane was able to “sidestep” him.

Eventually, the duty manager asked a colleague to phone the police and asked the security guard to go to the stock room away from Kissane.

Even with a door in between them, Kissane continued his aggressive tirade, warning: “I’ll kick the f***ing door down.”

When the manager stood in front of the door, this only “exacerbated” the situation and Kissane shouted: “I’ll show you some serious violence. I will put my f***ing head through you.”

Yob shouted at police officers

Thankfully, police officers arrived quickly and escorted Kissane outside onto Union Street.

However, there his behaviour “intensified” and he began shouting at the officers while displaying “aggressive body language”.

Ms Kerr told the court: “It became necessary to restrain the accused to the ground and apply handcuffs stacked to the back.”

While being taken to the police van, Kissane made an attempt to headbutt one of the officers, thankfully not making contact.

As he was being searched Kissane then “forcefully pushed his body” into the second officer, causing him to stumble backwards.

While he was being placed into the rear of the van, Kissane kicked out towards both officers, connecting with the first’s lower jaw.

The kick left the officer with bruising and lasting pain but he did not need medical attention.

Kissane, of Faulds Gate, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards retail workers, and two charges of assaulting a police officer, one to injury.

‘Body language tells me a lot’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said: “It’s clear that Mr Kissane’s behaviour was entirely unacceptable.

“He’s stated himself he is absolutely appalled at himself and takes 100% responsibility.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna referenced the contents of a court-ordered background report.

She surmised: “There had been some argument and he wasn’t in the best frame of mind and had been drinking.”

Ms Pirie confirmed this was correct and advised alcohol had been a serious issue for her client during a “toxic” relationship.

She continued: “He certainly has managed to take hold of his alcohol issue and work with the social work department and is already making progress.

“He wishes to apologise to all witnesses and complainers. He’s entirely embarrassed of his behaviour.”

Sheriff McKenna told Kissane: “Your behaviour was clearly appalling.

“I can see from the report and your body language today in court that you appear remorseful and totally embarrassed.

“You had your head in your hands during the reading of that. Body language tells me a lot.”

Sheriff McKenna said a supervision order would benefit both the public and Kissane and imposed one lasting for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.