Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours

A man brandished what looked like a knife and made threats to kill when his neighbours challenged him over his anti-social behaviour, a court has heard.

Daniel Whatcott appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner.

It was stated that Whatcott, formerly of the Clachnaharry area of Inverness, even made a bizarre shooting gesture towards his head during one incident.

A sheriff told Whatcott – who now lives in Birmingham – that it was better to stay away from the city and Scotland entirely.

Shooting gesture

Whatcott created a disturbance in the building, on High Street, by playing his music too loud late at night with the door open on February 14 2024.

When his neighbours complained, Whatcott appeared with what they believed to be a knife and then made a shooting gesture towards his head, fiscal depute Shamilah Ghafar said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken heard that when police were called six days later to the building after Whatcott made further threats of violence towards another neighbour, he was again seen holding what was thought to be a knife.

Ms Ghafar added that Whatcott remarked that he wanted to kill someone.

Whatcott was arrested and while in his cell at Burnett Road Police Station, he damaged a CCTV camera.

‘Bizarre’ behaviour

In the dock, he admitted two charges of threatening behaviour and one of malicious mischief.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said: “His behaviour is bizarre and out of character.”

Whatcott, now of Livingstone Street in Birmingham, was placed under one year’s social work supervision.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “It would be better if you stay out of Scotland and preferably Inverness for as long as possible.”