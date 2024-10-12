Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours

Daniel Whatcott appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbours when they challenged him over his anti-social behaviour.  

By David Love
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A man brandished what looked like a knife and made threats to kill when his neighbours challenged him over his anti-social behaviour, a court has heard.

Daniel Whatcott appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner.

It was stated that Whatcott, formerly of the Clachnaharry area of Inverness, even made a bizarre shooting gesture towards his head during one incident.

A sheriff told Whatcott – who now lives in Birmingham – that it was better to stay away from the city and Scotland entirely.

Shooting gesture

Whatcott created a disturbance in the building, on High Street, by playing his music too loud late at night with the door open on February 14 2024.

When his neighbours complained, Whatcott appeared with what they believed to be a knife and then made a shooting gesture towards his head, fiscal depute Shamilah Ghafar said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken heard that when police were called six days later to the building after Whatcott made further threats of violence towards another neighbour, he was again seen holding what was thought to be a knife.

Ms Ghafar added that Whatcott remarked that he wanted to kill someone.

Whatcott was arrested and while in his cell at Burnett Road Police Station, he damaged a CCTV camera.

‘Bizarre’ behaviour

In the dock, he admitted two charges of threatening behaviour and one of malicious mischief.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said: “His behaviour is bizarre and out of character.”

Whatcott, now of Livingstone Street in Birmingham, was placed under one year’s social work supervision.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “It would be better if you stay out of Scotland and preferably Inverness for as long as possible.”

