Forres farmworker admits vicious attack on pig

A Highland man has been fined after admitting assaulting a pig on a Forres farm earlier this year.

It is understood a member of the public filmed Rafal Palinkiewicz kicking and hitting the animal with a stick – making it squeal in pain.

Appearing at Elgin Sheriff Court, Palinkiewicz, 54, admitted the offence of causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering.

The animal was a nursing sow, and as such, is classed as protected.

‘I hit a pig a few times’

Representing himself, Palinkiewicz spoke through a translator to tell Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood why he hit the animal.

Palinkiewicz said: “I have no idea what happened. I don’t drink or smoke, so I don’t know why.”

Sheriff Fleetwood asked if he knew why he was in court, he replied: “Because I hit a pig a few times.”

Sheriff Fleetwood said: “It was repeatedly with various implements.”

“I used a white plastic stick,” Palinkiewicz answered. “Like a baton.”

“Why?” asked Sheriff Fleetwood.

“My supervisor told me to put the pig back in its house,” Palinkiewicz went on.

“The pig did not want to go back in, so I was directing the pig to go in its house.”

Accused weeps in dock

Palinkiewicz was employed at Sanquhar Mains Farm where the incident occurred on March 7.

The charge states he caused the pig “unnecessary suffering” by repeatedly kicking it and hitting it with a stick – causing it to “elicit pain and distress responses”.

Sheriff Fleetwood asked if he was still employed at the farm, and Palinkiewicz replied “no”.

“I am now working as a housekeeper at a hotel,” he added, saying he earns £1,400 per month.

When asked if he had anything further to say, he said: “Just that when it happened there were welfare people there who said there were no signs of injury to the pig.”

Sheriff Fleetwood said he would fine Palinkiewicz £400 for the offence and asked how much he could afford to pay each week.

Palinkiewicz began to cry and said: “£20.”

Sheriff Fleetwood questioned why, as a single man, could he not afford £100 per week, to which Palinkiewicz said: “That would be very hard.”

Sheriff Fleetwood reminded him that “it is a penalty” and ordered him to pay £400 at £100 per week, adding a victim surcharge of £20.

Palinkiewicz, of High Street, Grantown-on-Spey, agreed.