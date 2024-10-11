Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction

Alexander MacDonald-Haig was over the limit when he crashed his car on the same road where he once caused a fatal crash while drink-driving.

By Jenni Gee
Alexander MacDonald-Haig was placed on a drug treatment and testing order. Image: DC Thomson
A man who killed a teenager in a drink-driving crash two decades ago has been spared jail after being caught over the limit on the same road for the third time.

Alexander MacDonald-Haig crashed his car on the A82 near Drumnadrochit on August 27 of this year and left the scene.

When he was traced by police he was found to be more than double the legal drink-drive limit.

His solicitor told the court he had never recovered his involvement in a fatal crash in 2004 on the same road, for which he was jailed for three years.

He asked the sheriff to consider imposing a drug treatment and testing order as an alternative to custody.

MacDonald-Haig had also been convicted of drink-driving on the A82 in 2016.

The 41-year-old appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the drink-driving charge.

Drink-driver’s A82 crash

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute David Morton told the court it was around noon when MacDonald-Haig’s vehicle was involved in a crash on the A82.

He said: “Police were called to deal with that road traffic collision. Mr MacDonald-Haig was no longer at the scene. He was traced by police a short time later nearby and confirmed that he had been the driver.”

He was taken to the police station and at around 4pm provided a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than double the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor David Patterson told the court that MacDonald-Haig had committed his first offence at 21 – which had resulted in a custodial sentence.

Driver ‘never really recovered’ from fatal crash

Referencing the fatal crash that sparked that sentence, Mr Patterson said: “He has never really recovered from what he has done.”

He added: “What is clear, with the ongoing issues that he has, is that he isn’t a man who should be in a car.”

Sentencing was initially deferred so that MacDonald-Haig could be assessed for suitability for a drug treatment and testing order

At the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald placed MacDonald-Haig on the order for two years.

She asked him “You understand what a drug treatment and testing order is and you are prepared to engage in the order?”

To which he replied: “Very much so.”

Sheriff MacDonald said  she was imposing the order “as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence” and warned him: “Failure to comply will result in an alternative disposal being considered – there is a very high likelihood that that would be the jail.”

The sheriff also banned MacDonald-Haig, of Drumnadrochit, from the roads for three years.

