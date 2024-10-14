Man fined for punching father-in-law, 86, in dinner row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined for punching father-in-law, 86, in dinner row

Gerard Cunningham rained punches down on his wife's elderly father after the three of them had shared dinner together at their home on Woodcroft Avenue in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man left his 86-year-old father-in-law in hospital with a fractured cheek after the pensioner criticised his dinner.

The violence was sparked when the 86-year-old made a comment about the meal and a heated argument broke out.

It quickly exploded into violence and Cunningham, 71, repeatedly punched his father-in-law in the face.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on August 15.

She said Cunningham, 71, had consumed alcohol but “did not appear to be drunk”.

Broken cheekbone

She went on: “After dinner, there had been a disagreement between the accused and his father-in-law.

“Following this, the accused repeatedly punched the complainer to the head within the living room.”

Cunningham’s wife intervened and the police were contacted.

Officers attended and arrested Cunningham while an ambulance rushed his relative to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He was found to have suffered a fracture to his right cheekbone and a cut above his right eyebrow.

Cunningham, of Woodcroft Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client appeared with no previous convictions.

He passed a letter to the sheriff which explained in detail the background to the offence.

‘Absolutely mortified’ to appear in court

Summing up, Mr McRobert said: “There had been some tension.

“After dinner, comments were made by the complainer about the dinner and that led to a verbal exchange.

“It’s the accused’s position that the complainer struck out first and what he has pled guilty to is his response to that.”

The solicitor said it was Cunningham himself who phoned the police as he “realised what he had done was completely unacceptable”.

He added: “He deeply regrets the conduct. It’s an understatement to say Mr Cunningham is absolutely mortified to appear in court.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy pointed out it was “highly unusual” for someone to appear in court for the first time at the age of 71 for such an offence.

He said: “You recognise your behaviour was completely unacceptable whether you felt you were provoked or not, or whether you felt your father-in-law started it.”

He fined him £640.

