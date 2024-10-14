Caithness businessman jailed for more than a decade following ‘deplorable’ rape of two women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Caithness businessman jailed for more than a decade following ‘deplorable’ rape of two women

A judge told Charles Sutherland, 36, he had used his victims for his own sexual ends and "at times with no consideration for whether they wanted to have sexual intercourse with you".

By David McPhee
Charles Sutherland was 17 when his sexual offending began. Image: Facebook.
Charles Sutherland was 17 when his sexual offending began. Image: Facebook.

A Caithness businessman found guilty of raping two women was described as “deplorable” and “entitled” as a judge sentenced him to more than 10 years in prison at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Charles Sutherland was convicted of the rape of two women and of having unlawful sex with a girl under the age of 16 in August this year.

Sutherland, 36, was additionally found guilty of a single count of indecent assault following a six-day trial.

It took a jury at the High Court in Inverness less than four hours to convict him on all five charges, which included three counts of rape.

Sutherland, who previously ran a successful joinery and construction firm, was jailed for 11 years.

Caithness businessman jailed after ‘an escalating pattern of deplorable abuse’

Judge William Summers stated that Sutherland’s convictions relating to the first complainer as “profoundly troubling” as he had sex with her when she was only 14 years old.

He added that, even though Sutherland was 17 at the time, he “shamelessly took advantage of her immaturity” to satisfy his own sexual desires.

It was stated that Sutherland then went on to rape the same women on two occasions.

The judge went on to state that, on the evidence of the second woman, Sutherland could have raped her “as many as 10 times” as she slept over a period of two years.

“These offences have an escalating pattern of deplorable abuse towards these women over a number of years,” Judge Summers said.

“It was quite clear from the evidence that you treated these women with a sense of entitlement and you used them for your own sexual ends – at times with no consideration for whether they wanted to have sexual intercourse with you.”

In the case of one victim, the judge stated that Sutherland’s actions had inflicted “life-changing consequences that she will never recover from”.

He added: “Your conviction for these offences stands as a testament to the courage and strength of the women who were prepared to give evidence to ensure that justice was done.”

Charles Sutherland was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

‘I know what abuse looks like’

During the trial, the court heard how Sutherland targeted one of his victims while she was pregnant and another while she was sleeping.

One woman told jurors Sutherland had sex with her when she was under 16 and only considered it problematic with the benefit of hindsight.

Giving evidence, the victim, now in her 30s, said: “I know what abuse looks like.”

The unlawful sex took place at locations in Caithness between 2005 and 2007, when Sutherland himself was aged 17 or 18.

The trial heard that the victim of a rape and an indecent assault had consented to sex with Sutherland on some occasions, but on others she did not wish to have sexual contact.

Describing one of these incidents, she told the jury: “The pain took over everything else.”

She said Sutherland also raped her when she was pregnant and told of how she waited for it to be over.

“Your body language speaks a thousand words,” she added.

The indecent assault and rape took place at addresses in Caithness in 2006 and 2007.

Charles Sutherland raped two women. Image: Facebook. Date; 11/10/2024

Sutherland has ‘learned harsh lesson’

Sutherland’s second victim described how she had woken to find him having sex with her “sweating and grunting”.

She said: “It wasn’t until the next morning that I felt really weird about it.”

The woman described another occasion when she had told Sutherland she did not wish to have sex but felt unable to stop it.

She said: “I told him I wasn’t in the mood.”

When Sutherland pushed her, she “went along with it” but “felt ashamed” the court heard.

Defence advocate Ian Duguid KC, told the court that Sutherland had “learned a harsh lesson” from the experience of being on trial and “has to pay the penalty today”.

“He is now a more mature individual and the whole process has been such a chastening one for him,” Mr Duguid.

“While he doesn’t accept [the verdict] he accepts that he has to be penalised.

“His determination never to become involved in any of this again is a strong one.”

Alongside a period of imprisonment, Judge Summers placed Sutherland, of Sandside House, Reay, on the sex offenders register for life.

He also put a non-harassment order in place for each of Sutherland’s victims, meaning he cannot approach of contact them.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shannon Anderson ill-treated William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home Picture shows; Shannon Ashley Anderson / William Maguire. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Gabrielle Maguire Date; Unknown
Carer crawled into vulnerable pensioner's bedroom and told him: 'I'll gut you like a…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Samuel Bliss was caught doing 125mph on his motorbike on the A96 Picture shows; Samuel Bliss. unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours
A nursing sow bore the brunt of Rafal Palinkiewicz's beating.
Forres farmworker admits vicious attack on pig
The road was closed for 12 hours while police carried out enquiries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
German man in court on danger driving charge after motorcyclist seriously hurt
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Oban man tried to murder ex in savage hammer attack over unpaid debt
Martin Forgie
Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon
To go with story by Jenni Gee. MacDonald-Haig convicted of drink driving on the same road where a fatal accident that saw him previously jailed happened. Picture shows; Alexander MacDonald-Haig - Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction
Tesco Express on Union Street. Image: Google Maps
Racist lout chased Tesco security guard around Union Street shop