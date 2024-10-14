Former Highland soldier jailed for 12 years over repeated rape of woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Highland soldier jailed for 12 years over repeated rape of woman

Ryan MacDonald, 31, was described by a judge of having shown no empathy for his victim.

By David McPhee
Ryan MacDonald was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Ryan MacDonald was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

A former squaddie has been jailed for repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Ryan MacDonald was found guilty at trial of carrying out horrendous sexual offences upon the woman – including raping her on one occasion in hospital after she’d given birth.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of raping the woman on three occasions between October 2016 and August 2020.

Convicting him on nine changes in total, jurors also found MacDonald guilty of awful sexual and violent assaults upon the woman.

Macdonald – a former British soldier – was additionally convicted of physical assaults on two children, including holding a knife to each of their throats.

Describing MacDonald as having shown no empathy for his victim, Sheriff William Summers jailed the former soldier for more than 12 years.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

Degrading acts

Of the three rape charges MacDonald was convicted of, two of them took place at an address in Brora while one occurred at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Between October 2015 and August 2020, MacDonald carried out violent and degrading acts upon the woman.

On one of these occasions, the violence culminated in MacDonald raping her.

He also sexually assaulted her at various times, including as she slept.

Defence advocate Graham Robertson KC told the High Court in Aberdeen that his client was aware that he had been convicted by majority verdict on “serious charges”.

“Mr MacDonald is under no illusions that m’lord has a public duty to perform and the basis for that is the evidence and the verdict of the jury,” Mr Robertson said.

“He has a consistent status in that he maintains he’s innocent and does not accept his guilt – although he fully accepts and recognises what the jury has decided.

“The fact that he maintains, and continues to maintain, his complete innocence to a large extent inhibits or limits the appropriate sentencing options.

“He does recognise that the court will be looking at a significant custodial sentence.”

Aviemore man Ryan MacDonald has been jailed for more than a decade. Image: Facebook.

‘Courage’ of victim recognised

Judge William Summers told MacDonald that the evidence showed that he perpetrated acts of violence and sexual violence upon “a vulnerable woman”.

“Unsurprisingly, what you did to her has had life-changing consequences that she may never recover from,” he said.

“I recognise the courage and strength of this woman, who was prepared to give evidence to ensure that justice was done.

“My impression from watching her give evidence is that she is resilient, and it is hoped that she can move on and that these offences do not come to define her.

“It is of concern but unsurprising that you continue to deny responsibility for the commission of these offences.

“You have shown no victim empathy and have no insight into the harm that your offending has caused.”

Judge Summers jailed MacDonald, of Cairnview Road, Aviemore, for 12 years and six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning MacDonald cannot approach his victim for life.

