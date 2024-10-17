Aberdeen man locked up after city centre kitchen knife threats

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after chasing a man with a kitchen knife and making threats to “carve up” someone.

Bryce Buchan brandished a 10-inch blade at his victim and demanded that he give him all his belongings.

Buchan, 27, had been socialising with his girlfriend and another man in a flat on Guild Street before the incident on January 11 last year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The victim was a friend of Buchan’s partner and had called around to see her at 2am.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Buchan heard the man’s voice on the intercom and immediately said he “was going to get him”.

Buchan and the other male left the flat, taking a dog with them as well as a kitchen knife.

Victim ran from knifeman

Ms Martin continued: “A few minutes later, [the male] returned to the flat and picked up a larger knife, which had a 10-inch blade and left again.

“[The complainer] called out again to gain access, and Buchan and [the second male] came round from the back of the flat with a dog.

“The complainer could see the accused was holding a knife.”

Buchan walked towards the man holding the knife and upstairs Buchan’s partner could hear shouting in the stairwell.

Buchan was heard saying: “I’m going take the phone off you”, “I’m taking tobacco off you” and “I’m taking everything” while lunging towards the man with a knife.

Believing he was going to be stabbed, the man ran towards Market Street and managed to escape.

Ms Martin explained that Buchan and his accomplice then returned to the flat and began arguing about the incident, with Buchan berating his pal for “dropping the knife”.

Said he would ‘come and carve him up’

Buchan’s partner tried to intervene to calm the situation but he turned his anger to her.

Ms Martin said: “She ran to the bedroom and phoned her father, who then called the police.

“She then rang her brother and while talking to him on loudspeaker, Buchan entered the room and said he would ‘come and carve him up’.”

Buchan admitted brandishing a knife and carrying it in a public place, and of behaving in a threatening manner towards his partner.

His defence solicitor, Michael Burnett, said his client had been “set off” when he heard the man on the intercom because he owed him money.

He added: “That is not an excuse, but he had drunk too much.”

Sheriff Lindsey Foulis said: “There may have been some aspect of spontaneity in relation to this, but the narrative makes it clear that there was a discussion, or words exchanged, that you and someone else were ‘going to get’ the complainer.

“Then you were willing to arm yourself with a knife.”

He sentenced Buchan to a total of 27 months in prison, adding: “In my view that behaviour cannot be tolerated.”