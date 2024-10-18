Inverness pub thug ‘came off worse’ after picking fight with top Thai kickboxer

A drunken reveller who picked a fight with an Inverness bouncer “came off worse” after it emerged his victim was a top Thai kickboxer.

Stuart Johnstone was “incredibly intoxicated” when he punched the door steward in the face, bursting his lip, after taking umbrage about being asked for ID.

Sheriff David Harvie called the 28-year-old’s behaviour “utterly reprehensible” after hearing how he also unleashed a volley of racist abuse.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray told Inverness Sheriff Court the incident happened outside MacCallums in Union Street on the night of January 7 2023 after the bouncer asked to see ID.

Johnstone became angry at the request and “put his head towards the door security staff member and made racist remarks towards him”.

The fiscal depute added: “He was pushed away to create space and reacted by punching the steward in the face. Police were called and when they arrived, the accused was being restrained on the ground.”

‘He came off worst’

Johnstone, of Cromarty House, Dingwall, admitted a charge of assault.

His defence lawyer, David Patterson, told the court his client’s victim was a top Thai kickboxer.

Mr Patterson said Johnstone couldn’t remember much about the incident as he was “incredibly intoxicated.”

He added; “The individual he chose to pick a fight with was an expert in Thai kickboxing and he came off worst.

“The offence shouldn’t have happened. He is pretty close to a custodial sentence but he tells me he has now stopped drinking.”

Sheriff Harvie asked Johnstone: “How would you like it if someone treated you like that when you were just doing your job?

“This was utterly reprehensible. Being so intoxicated that you can’t remember anything is no excuse.”

He ordered Johnstone to pay the bouncer £400 in compensation and also

instructed him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.