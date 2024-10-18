Inverness pub thug ‘came off worse’ after picking fight with top Thai kickboxer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness pub thug ‘came off worse’ after picking fight with top Thai kickboxer

Stuart Johnstone was "incredibly intoxicated" when he punched the door steward in the face after taking umbrage about being asked for ID.

By David Love
A drunken reveller who picked a fight with an Inverness bouncer “came off worse” after it emerged his victim was a top Thai kickboxer.

Stuart Johnstone was “incredibly intoxicated” when he punched the door steward in the face, bursting his lip, after taking umbrage about being asked for ID.

Sheriff David Harvie called the 28-year-old’s behaviour “utterly reprehensible” after hearing how he also unleashed a volley of racist abuse.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray told Inverness Sheriff Court the incident happened outside MacCallums in Union Street on the night of January 7 2023 after the bouncer asked to see ID.

Johnstone became angry at the request and “put his head towards the door security staff member and made racist remarks towards him”.

The fiscal depute added: “He was pushed away to create space and reacted by punching the steward in the face. Police were called and when they arrived, the accused was being restrained on the ground.”

‘He came off worst’

Johnstone, of Cromarty House, Dingwall, admitted a charge of assault.

His defence lawyer, David Patterson, told the court his client’s victim was a top Thai kickboxer.

Mr Patterson said Johnstone couldn’t remember much about the incident as he was “incredibly intoxicated.”

He added; “The individual he chose to pick a fight with was an expert in Thai kickboxing and he came off worst.

“The offence shouldn’t have happened. He is pretty close to a custodial sentence but he tells me he has now stopped drinking.”

Sheriff Harvie asked Johnstone: “How would you like it if someone treated you like that when you were just doing your job?

“This was utterly reprehensible. Being so intoxicated that you can’t remember anything is no excuse.”

He ordered Johnstone to pay the bouncer £400 in compensation and also
instructed him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

