Peterhead woman walks free after witnesses refuse to co-operate in window fall case

A trial for a woman accused of pushing a man out of a Peterhead window has been dropped just hours after it started.

Claire Simpson, 42, went on trial at the beginning of this week for the incident. which is said to have taken place in December 2022.

However, due to some of the witnesses refusing to speak, the Crown are no longer seeking to convict Ms Simpson of the crime and the case has been abandoned.

Simpson was alleged to have assaulted a man at an address on Peterhead’s Longate on December 20, 2022.

The charge stated that Simpson allegedly repeatedly punched the man on the head and pushed him on the body, which caused him to fall through an open window.

The man is said to have suffered severe injury and permanent impairment, and Simpson was charged with endangering his life.

Simpson, of Windmill Street Peterhead, who appeared in court, was acquitted of the charge.