Boy, 16, pleads guilty to killing Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson

A 16-year-old boy today admitted killing Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson in a brutal drink-fuelled attack.

The boy, who was 15 at the time and can’t be named for legal reasons, didn’t “appreciate the severity” of how his actions caused the dad-of-two’s death at Elgin bus station earlier this year, a court was told.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the youngster’s horrifying assault on Mr Rollinson was so fierce that he broke a bone in his hand.

He had previously assaulted another bus driver, the court was told.

Prosecutor John Keenan KC said the youngster had spent the evening of Friday February 2 consuming alcohol with friends in Elgin town centre.

He had decided to catch a bus to his home. However, Mr Rollinson refused to allow him onto his coach due to his level of intoxication.

Mr Rollinson, who worked for Stagecoach, asked passengers to leave the bus whilst he sought help from his colleagues on how to deal with the youngster.

But the youth launched a vicious assault on the married dad.

Members of Mr Rollinson’s family walked out of court as Mr Keenan played disturbing CCTV footage of the attack.

Lady Hood saw the youngster headbutt Mr Rollinson, before repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

This caused the former RAF man – who suffered from significant health issues – to fall over, collapse and eventually die.

Mr Keenan said police tracked the youth down soon after the attack and took him into custody.

He told Lady Hood of the impression that the youngster had on the police officers who interviewed him.

The advocate depute said: “The accused was quickly identified and traced to his home address. Officers began to caution and arrest him on suspicion of assault but received a message that the deceased had died. They then cautioned and arrested him for murder.

“The arresting officers commented that at times he was upset but at other times displayed an air of arrogance and did not appear to appreciate the severity of the situation.

“He made unsolicited comments that he had acted in self-defence and that he had prayed to God the deceased would be alright. He mentioned he had sustained a hand injury.”

Killer ‘well-known’ to authorities

The story emerged after the youngster pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Mr Rollinson at a hearing this morning.

Mr Keenan told the court that the accused was “well known” to the police, social workers and the Children’s Reporter for Moray.

The prosecutor said the youngster had been reported to the police on “numerous occasions” for offending including an assault on another a bus driver.

Mr Keenan added: “He was subject to a supervision order which was terminated on 16 January 2024 in relation to this last matter.”

The court heard that Mr Rollinson had been working for Stagecoach for about a year after previously serving with the RAF.

The lawyer spoke about how the youth had spent the evening drinking in Elgin town centre and was “noticeably intoxicated”.

Drunk teen tried to board bus

The court heard how the youngster decided to go home shortly after 10pm and went to Elgin bus station.

He tried to get onto Mr Rollinson’s coach but was refused admission.

Mr Keenan added: “The accused was agitated and upset by this and argued with the deceased, telling him it was illegal to refuse travel to someone under 16 and he had no other way to get home.

“The deceased turned off the engine of the bus, told other passengers he was not moving until the accused got off the bus, and made his way onto the concourse.

“The accused continued to protest, and it was clear he had issues with the deceased.

“He got off the bus and called the police to complain about the deceased refusing to allow him to travel.”

Boy rained punches on bus driver

The court heard that the youth started to film Mr Rollinson with his mobile phone.

Lady Hood heard how Mr Rollinson grabbed the phone and the two started to struggle.

The youth headbutted Mr Rollinson, who threw the phone onto the ground before stamping on it several times.

Describing the attack, Mr Keenan said: “At this the accused completely lost control, raining punches on the deceased’s head and body.

“The deceased did not retaliate but tried to get away from the accused. The accused was later found to have a fractured bone in his hand.

“He was eventually pulled away by another youth.

“The deceased appeared initially to be fine but shortly after bending over to pick up his cap collapsed to the ground unconscious.

“He was immediately assisted by a colleague, then later by police and paramedics.

“Advanced life-saving procedures were performed at the locus.

“He was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. He never regained consciousness, and life was pronounced extinct at 0045 hours on Saturday February 3 2024.”

Bus station attack sparked cardiac arrest

The court heard how accused left the scene in a taxi with his girlfriend.

Police later traced the taxi driver, who said that the youngster had discussed the assault several times during the journey.

He later phoned a friend and admitted hitting the bus driver.

Mr Keenan said: “He said he wasn’t waking up. He was upset and crying.”

Medics who carried out a post-mortem on Mr Rollinson found his skull was intact and there was no underlying brain injury.

The cause of his death was recorded as being heart disease, diabetes and coronary issues.

Mr Keena said “The pathologist advised that the deceased had significant heart disease and would have been at risk of a sudden fatal cardiac event at any time.

“Most likely the physical altercation as a whole led to increased blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia followed by cardiac arrest.

“He also had diabetes which would have predisposed him to heart disease and as such may also have played a role in his death.

‘No one should expect to be the subject of violence while simply going about their job’

“Given the close temporal relationship between the assault and collapse, the events appear linked, and had it not been for the assault he may not have died when he did.”

Defence advocate Shelgah McCall KC said she’d reserve her mitigation until a sentencing hearing which will be held next month.

Judge Lady Hood deferred sentence to obtain a report on the youngster’s background.

Remanding him in custody she added: “I am going to call for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report. Your status will remain unchanged.“

The youth will be sentenced at the High Court in Inverness on November 18 2024.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “Mr Rollinson’s death was a tragedy which affected a number of people across Elgin and the wider Moray area.

“The thoughts of the entire policing team remain with his family, friends and colleagues who have suffered a devastating loss.

“No one should expect to be the subject of violence while simply going about their job and today justice has been delivered with the conviction of the person responsible for this senseless act.

“While no outcome can undo what happened I hope this guilty plea brings some measure of comfort to Keith’s family, friends, and colleagues.”