Man in court on attempted murder charge after Kirkwall incident

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the alleged assaults in the Orkney capital.

By Ewan Cameron
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Police at the scene of a disturbance in Kirkwall. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court on a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two people were seriously injured in Kirkwall.

The alleged assaults took place at around 9.40pm on Tuesday outside a premises on Burnmouth Road in the Orkney capital.

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man, who was described as being in a “critical condition”, was taken to the town’s Balfour Hospital and then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The woman, whose condition is unknown, was also taken to Balmour Hospital for treatment.

Three allegations

Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared in private at Kirkwall Sheriff Court today facing three charges.

He is accused of two assault charges – assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder and also assault to injury and danger of life.

The third charge is an allegation that he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner.

Mayo, from Kirkwall, made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

