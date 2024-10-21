Drug dealing Inverness rapist back in court to hand over ill-gotten gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealing Inverness rapist back in court to hand over ill-gotten gains

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
A drug trafficking rapist serving time for subjecting teenagers to sex attacks made more than £6,000 from his life of crime.

Adam Pentacost, 34, used force to commit a series of rapes involving two much younger victims during assaults in Inverness.

Pentacost did not wear a condom during the attacks on the teenagers and one contracted a sexual infection after being raped by him.

A judge gave Pentacost 11 years for the sexual assaults at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Lord Doherrty told him: “Your conduct was predatory with significant elements of planning on your part.

“You have expressed no remorse for these offences and continue to deny your guilt.”

During proceedings, Pentacost, also of Inverness, admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between June 2020 and August 2022 at an address in his home city and elsewhere.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of  the Class A drug cocaine between January and August 2022.

Proceeds of crime hearing

Today, prosecutors returned to court using proceeds of crime legislation to confiscate cash from Pentacost.

Prosecutor Bryan Heaney told judge Jane Farquharson KC that the accused had made £6,816.00 from illegal activities. However, he only had £858.97 available to hand over at this point in time.

Judge Farquharson then ordered that the £858.97 be handed over to the authorities within three months of Monday’s date – October 21 2024.

During proceedings, jurors heard how Pentacost had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of two drugs crimes and five sexual offences.

He was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at a lane in Inverness on an occasion between April and July in 2021 and subjected the victim to a rape after she was 16 the following year at another location in the Highland capital.

During the rape Pentacost lifted the teenager off the floor and threw her into a bed before biting her during the ordeal.

The victim told the court that she was scared of Pentacost, who had supplied her with drugs.

Rapist ‘got involved with the wrong sort of people’

Pentacost raped his second teenage victim on three occasions at an address in Inverness between September 2021 and July the following year. During two of the assaults he bit her breasts.

The court heard that police recovered cannabis and cocaine during a search of a property at Tomnahurich Street, in Inverness, where Pentacost was present.

Pentacost told the court he was a regular user of cannabis and after accepting he was supplying it and cocaine said: “It’s not something I am proud of.”

He said he got into debt and “got involved with the wrong sort of people”.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi said that although Pentacost has a record it was not for similar offending.

He said there was hope that after maturing during his prison sentence he will emerge and pursue a life without further offending.

Pentacost was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

He was also ordered to be supervised by the authorities for two years following his release from custody.

