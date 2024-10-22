Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies

In tearful evidence, Luke Allan told the jury he “punched, kicked and stabbed” Andrew Ross as he lay on the ground outside his Peterhead flat.

By Joanne Warnock
Andrew Ross died of stab wounds outside the flat in Peterhead.
Andrew Ross died of stab wounds outside the flat in Peterhead.

A man accused of stabbing a man to death in Peterhead has told a murder trial that he was protecting his younger brother and puppies during the incident.

Andrew Ross suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the heart, during the incident outside a flat on Ives Road in the town.

The court previously heard Mr Ross, 52, had gone to the address in February 2023 to steal drugs from the occupant, Luke Allan.

Allan, 28, and his brother Ethan Carlyle, 23, are on trial for Mr Ross’s murder and both deny the charge.

Andrew Ross died following the incident in February this year.

Taking to the stand, Allan told the court that on the night of February 5, his younger brother had come round to play video games with him.

He told the court one source of income was “breeding dogs” and said he had five pocket bully puppies and each was worth between £4,000 to £6,000.

Allan’s defence counsel Brian McConnachie KC asked if he also had an “involvement” with drugs, to which he replied: “Yes, I sold cannabis and M-Cat, mainly to friends and their associates.”

The jury heard that Allan had been a victim of a robbery a month earlier at the hands of “Scousers” and they had stolen £20,000 worth of cash and drugs.

Describing the events of the night of February 5, however, Allan said Mr Ross and his associate Barry Middleton had “forced” their way into his flat “escorting” him upstairs to the kitchen.

“Barry grabbed me by the throat,” Allan said. “He closed the front door and locked it. Andy then said, ‘give me the weed, give me the money, give me everything.”

Robbery turns violent

Allan said he just wanted the men to leave so he agreed to give them what they requested.

“Andy just kept hitting me with the crowbar,” Allan continued. “And then he started to go towards Ethan.

“I jumped between them and told him ‘Don’t touch my brother’. Then Barry came through and started upper-cutting me while Andy brought the crowbar down on my head.”

Allan went on to say Mr Middleton tried to pick up one of the puppies and threatened to “take them all” but didn’t.

Allan said: “They came for me again and there was a tussle in the kitchen.

‘I just started stabbing him’

“I grabbed a knife and told them to leave. I just couldn’t take being hit with the crowbar anymore.

“I just started stabbing him. Everything was hazy – I just remember bits and bobs.”

Telling the court that he recalled “blacking out” and chasing Mr Ross and Mr Middleton out of the flat, he said he “lost it again” outside and continued “punching, kicking and stabbing” Mr Ross as he lay on the ground.

Allan broke down and cried as Mr McConnachie asked how he felt about the incident now.

He replied: “Horrible. I have taken someone’s life. It has messed up my head as well.”

Under cross-examination, advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel asked Allan if being robbed of his drugs was just an “occupational hazard”,

He answered: “Not really.”

She suggested to Allan that he ran a “big operation” and had a reputation to protect.

Allan responded: “That was not going through my mind. I was protecting my brother and my puppies.”

Weapons in house

Ms Dalziel said Allan had weapons “secreted all over the house” and suggested he was exaggerating the night’s events.

He answered: “I think my injuries show I did not exaggerate nothing.”

Ms Dalziel then queried those injuries adding “there’s barely a mark on you”.

She continued: “The doctor could not see anything, if someone had really hit you on the head with a crowbar there would be something to see.”

Allan replied: “It was hard enough for a lump, but not hard enough to split the skin.”

The court heard part of telephone call transcripts between Allan and one of his friends recorded while he was on remand.

In one Allan says: “I just wish I never chased him outside bro, eh?”

The male on the other end of the call at one point says: “Well, it don’t matter now – he’s f****** gone – one less f****r. When you come out of there you can guarantee nothing will happen to you.”

Allan then says: “Oh aye, f****** nobody is going to come near me now.”

Ms Dalziel asked Allan why, if he had just wanted Mr Ross and Mr Middleton to leave, he hadn’t just shut the front door behind them on their way out.

He replied: “I wish I did. I had lost my mind.”

‘They basically tortured us’

Allan was also asked if he had gone to help Mr Ross as he was lying in the road collapsed, he said: “I got the puppies back in the house and then I went back to check if he was still alive.”

“Did you do anything to assist him,” Ms Dalziel asked.

Flustered, Allan replied: “I don’t know what you are expecting me to do. He just fell in the street, I don’t know.”

Mr McConnachie then re-examined Allan and read out a telephone call between his mother and brother, also recorded whilst he was on remand a month after Mr Ross’ death.

In it, his brother Ethan Carlyle says: “It was not meant to go like that. We gave them option after option. They basically tortured us. Them hitting us with the crowbar was attempted murder.”

Carlyle chose not to give evidence.

Andrew Ross was found lying on Ives Road with 18 stab wounds on his body and the court heard no medical intervention would have saved him.

The trial, being heard by Judge Graeme Buchanan, continues.

