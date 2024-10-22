Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut

Lawyers acting for Tracy Menhinick successfully challenged the seven-year sentence claiming that it was "excessive".

By Dave Finlay
Tracy Menhinick outside the High Court in Glasgow in March 2024 and dressed as an auxiliary nurse at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital in 1998. Images: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/DC Thomson
Tracy Menhinick outside the High Court in Glasgow in March 2024 and dressed as an auxiliary nurse at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital in 1998. Images: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/DC Thomson

A former auxiliary nurse who poisoned a vulnerable child with laxatives and saw him undergo unnecessary operations and treatment had her jail sentence cut today by appeal judges.

Tracy Menhinick was jailed for seven years earlier this year after she was found guilty of wilfully ill-treating the boy over three years to the danger of his life.

But lawyers acting for Menhinick, 52, challenged the sentence imposed on her at the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh claiming that it was “excessive”.

Lord Doherty, sitting with Lord Matthews, said: “We allow the appeal, quash the sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and substitute five years imprisonment.”

The appeal judges said that although the harm caused to the victim was high in their opinion the seven-year sentence was excessive.

Tracy Menhinick was found guilty of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations.

The judges said they took into account that until the offence was committed Menhinick had led “a pro-social life”, although it was seriously affected by her own mental health problems.

They also noted that because of her physical and mental health issues confinement in prison would be more of a punishment for her.

Defence counsel Frances Connor said that because of the seriousness of the offence she did not make a submission that a custodial sentence was inappropriate.

But she argued that a lesser jail sentence could be imposed in the circumstances of the case which would allow Menhinick to return to the community and “try to re-establish some life for herself”.

She said: “It is a very rare offence, linked to compulsive behaviour that is little understood.”

Child left with severe scarring

Menhinick was convicted of wilfully ill-treating the child in a way likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury on various occasions over the course of three years from 2014 when the boy was aged between three and six at an address in Aberdeen, the city’s children’s hospital and elsewhere.

The court heard that after he was removed from her care he made rapid progress with his health and development, although he was left with severe scarring.

The trial judge, Lady Drummond, told Menhinick: “You deliberately ill-treated him and made him unwell. He became so unwell he was repeatedly admitted to hospital.”

“One of the doctors who gave evidence in this case described him as being emaciated on his last admission to hospital.”

“You had been an auxiliary nurse and knew what you were doing. You caused him to be in that state,” she said.

Crime ‘beyond understanding’

“He had to undergo intrusive and risky operations which you knew were unnecessary and that the need for them had been caused by you.”

“Why anybody would want to inflict such severe harm and suffering, endangering the life of a young child on multiple occasions over a period of years is beyond understanding,” said Lady Drummond.

In a psychiatrist’s opinion, she suffered from mental disorders and has a factitious disorder imposed on self and imposed on another.

The conditions were previously known as Munchausen and  Munchausen by proxy – in the latter case a carer fabricates an illness in a person cared for.

 

