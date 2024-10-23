Final speeches in Peterhead dad’s murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Final speeches in Peterhead dad’s murder trial

All evidence has now been heard in the trial over the death of 52-year-old Andrew Ross.

By Joanne Warnock
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.

A jury in a murder trial has been urged to convict both men who allegedly carried out a “cold-blooded, murderous attack” on a Peterhead dad-of-two.

All evidence has now been heard in the trial over the death of 52-year-old Andrew Ross, who was repeatedly stabbed outside an Ives Road flat in the town on February 5 this year.

Brothers Luke Allan, 28, and Ethan Carlyle, 23, both deny murdering Mr Ross.

Mr Ross died from multiple stab wounds with one fatal blow piercing his heart causing him massive blood loss and cardiac arrest.

The court previously heard Mr Ross had gone to the address on Ives Road with Barry Middleton to steal drugs from the occupant, Luke Allan.

‘Armed to the teeth’

In her closing speech to the jury, advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel urged them to convict both men of murder and said: “Luke Allan was dealing controlled drugs and was profiting from the blight and destitution they bring to the streets of Peterhead.

“He had armed himself to the teeth, in the event someone was so bold as to rob drugs or money from him.”

She told the jurors that Mr Ross and his associate Mr Middleton had gone to Allan’s flat on Ives Road knowing that Allan would “not just hand over” his drugs.

Explaining that they had taken a crowbar along with them and they later fled the scene, she added: “Matters could have ended there, matters should have ended there.

‘Cold-blooded’

“But what happened was a frenzied cold-blooded attack – a murderous attack by two brothers acting in concert, which was grossly disproportionate to anything that went before it – ending with Andrew Ross’ blood pooled on the street.

“There is no room for acquittal here – they are both guilty of murder. They showed utter disregard for Andrew Ross or whether he lived or died.

“They were all in it together.”

The court was previously shown CCTV footage showing Allan and Carlyle chasing and attacking Mr Ross before he gets up and eventually collapses dead on the road.

Video footage played

“The camera does not lie,” Ms Dalziel continued. “These two men were literally running for their lives.

“This was a frenzied attack you saw with your own eyes.”

Ethan Carlyle’s defence counsel Gareth Jones KC asked the jury to convict his client only of an assault, adding: “His criminality falls short of murder and amounts to nothing more than assault under these circumstances and from extreme provocation.

“All the fatal blows to Mr Ross were stab wounds to his chest – which Luke Allan caused.

“Ethan Carlyle does strike a blow to Mr Ross’s leg – but by then the damage was done and this was non-fatal.”

Allan’s defence counsel Brian McConnachie KC asked the jurors to convict his client of a lesser charge of culpable homicide and said: “Luke Allan is no murderer – he retaliated and attacked to protect his younger brother, to protect himself and his dogs and money – but he went too far.

“He took a life, but he did not murder him.”

Mr McConnachie said Allan had been attacked with a lethal weapon inside his home and had “lost control” and retaliated with a lethal weapon, adding: “Unfortunately it resulted in death.”

The jury, of seven women and eight men, is expected to retire to consider their verdicts later this morning.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Former president of Aberdeen Bar Association facing probe into financial dealings
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Aberdeen predator branded 'danger to children' and locked up for 15 years
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Aberdeen man in court after £170,000 cocaine seizure
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies
Burnt out cars behind police tape
Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property
Dad-of-two Andrew Ross was 52 when he died.
Drug dealing Inverness rapist back in court to hand over ill-gotten gains
Police car and officer behind police tape on Kirkwall street
Second man in court over alleged Kirkwall attempted murder
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney