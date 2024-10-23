Woman avoids prison sentence for spitting on Greggs worker and telling to go back to her own country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman avoids prison sentence for spitting on Greggs worker and telling to go back to her own country

Ann-Marie Cran - who has a long record of previous convictions - spat at the woman several times, making contact with her face.

By David McPhee
Ann-Marie Cran and the Greggs she was spitting at a worker in
Ann-Marie Cran admitted uttering racist language and spitting on a Greggs employee. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman who spat on a Greggs worker and told her to go “back to her own country” has been told she should consider herself fortunate she’s not being jailed.

Ann-Marie Cran, also known as Plummer, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted racially abusing the woman at Greggs on Union Street in Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old – who has a long record of previous convictions – then spat at the woman several times, making contact with her face.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman described Cran’s actions as disgusting and told her she had “come as close as you can get to custody”.

Cran spat in woman’s face

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 4.35pm on May 15 2024, a staff member at the bakery was approached by Cran.

She immediately began acting in an aggressive manner, telling the worker to “go be to your own country”.

“The accused proceeded to act in an aggressive manner and spat at the woman three times, making contact with her face,” the fiscal depute said.

She added that Can then left the store and the police were contacted.

In the dock, Cran pleaded guilty to one charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards a retail worker by uttering racially abusive remarks and spitting repeatedly at her.

‘Absolutely jailable’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had uttered “unfortunate words” while under the influence.

“She had relapsed back into alcohol abuse,” he said.

“Ms Cran realises this was a disgusting thing to have done and, not by way of an excuse, but she was heavily under the influence at the time – she apologises profusely.”

Sheriff Bannerman told Cran that her solicitor was “absolutely correct” and that “disgusting” was the only word to describe her actions.

“This is the type of conduct that is absolutely jailable,” he said, adding: “This is as close as you can get to custody.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Bannerman made Cran, of Sterling Street, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

