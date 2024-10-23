Inverness pensioner caught in paedophile sting avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness pensioner caught in paedophile sting avoids prison sentence

Raymond Paterson thought he was communicating with young teenagers but it was actually adult volunteers at three different online child protection groups.

By David Love
Raymond Paterson was caught in a sting by online paedophile hunters posing as children. Image DC Thomson.
Raymond Paterson was caught in a sting by online paedophile hunters posing as children. Image DC Thomson.

An Inverness pensioner who was caught in a sting operation by members of three different paedophile hunter groups has been ordered to take part in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Raymond Paterson thought he was communicating with teenagers aged from 13 to 15.

The 70-year-old complimented their underwear, gave instructions on how to pleasure themselves and sent messages saying what he wanted to do with them.

But all of the profiles were being operated by adult volunteers at online child protection organisations.

They subsequently organised a sting operation and handed their files to police.

The pensioner previously appeared before Inverness Sheriff Court to admit four charges of attempting to communicate indecently with an older child.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that, between March and June 2023 Paterson sent messages to various decoy profiles.

Paedophile hunters paid OAP a visit

The court heard that the messages – examples of which were provided for the sheriff but not read in court – included Paterson asking the decoys “if they shaved”.

He also complimented their underwear, gave “instructions on how to pleasure themselves” and sent messages saying what he wanted to do with them.

The volunteers collated the messages and then visited Paterson’s Inverness home.

He was confronted by the volunteers on June 11 last year, before police were called.

Paterson was cautioned and arrested and his phone seized, with the conversations recorded by the decoy operators later being recovered.

Sheriff decides not to jail OAP

The OAP was taken to Burnett Road police station in Inverness, where he admitted messaging the decoys but stated that he “never intended to physically meet them”.

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif, told the court that the charges related to a “20-day period of 2023” where a “malaise had overtaken” his client.

He told the sheriff that the accused was a first offender.

A background report had been prepared and Sheriff Robert Frazer decided to follow the recommendation of the social worker and not jail Paterson.

Paterson was also placed under social work supervision and on the sex offender’s register for three years and instructed to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work.

Restrictions on his use of internet-enabled devices were also imposed.

 

