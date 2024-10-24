Brothers found guilty after Peterhead dad stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers found guilty after Peterhead dad stabbed to death

The jury found Luke Allan, 28, guilty of murder while his younger brother Ethan Carlyle, 23, was convicted of the lesser charge of assault with a knife.  

By Joanne Warnock
Luke Allan, left, and Ethan Carlyle went on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of murdering Andrew Ross, centre.
Two brothers have this afternoon been found guilty over the fatal stabbing of Peterhead dad Andrew Ross.

The jury found Luke Allan, 28, unanimously guilty of murder while his younger brother Ethan Carlyle, 23, was convicted by majority of the lesser charge of assault with a knife.

Mr Ross, 52, was stabbed to death in what was described as a “cold-blooded” and “frenzied” attack outside a flat on Ives Road in Peterhead on February 5 2023.

The jury of eight men and seven women took just over five hours to reach their verdicts.

Police at the scene of the tragedy in Ives Road.

Judge Graeme Buchanan thanked the jurors and deferred sentence on the brothers until December.

Allan was remanded in custody and Carlyle – who cried as the verdict was delivered – was released on bail.

Mr Ross was found lying in a pool of his own blood outside Allan’s Ives Road address having sustained 18 stab wounds.

The jury was told Allan repeatedly stabbed Mr Ross with the knife and one of the blows struck his heart, causing massive blood loss and ultimately cardiac arrest.

Mr Ross and a friend, Barry Middleton, had gone to Allan’s flat with the intention of stealing drugs.

However, violence erupted once they went inside and both men ended up fleeing the flat.

Incident caught on camera

CCTV taken from a property next door to Allan’s was played for the jury and showed Mr Ross and Mr Middleton running away from the property, followed closely by Allan and Carlyle.

Mr Ross is seen falling at he gate and is on the ground as Allan directs several “stabbing motion” blows to his torso.

Carlyle also approaches the prone Mr Ross and is seen to inflict two downward blows.

Luke Allan, left, and Ethan Carlyle.

Advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel had urged the jury to convict both men of murder.

She said: “What happened was a frenzied cold-blooded attack – a murderous attack by two brothers acting in concert which was grossly disproportionate to anything that went before it – ending with blood pooled on the street.”

Ethan Carlyle’s defence counsel Gareth Jones KC asked the jury to convict his client only of an assault, adding: “His criminality falls short of murder and amounts to nothing more than assault under these circumstances and from extreme provocation.”

Judge Graeme Buchanan allowed Carlyle to be released on bail until sentencing in December due to his lack off previous offending and “good character”.

He asked for reports to be prepared for Carlyle and also a restriction of liberty order as a non-custodial sentence was “possible”, adding: “You have been convicted of a much less serious offence than the one of murder which you were facing originally.”

Life sentence

Speaking to Allan, Judge Buchanan said: “You have been convicted of murder. The only sentence the court can impose in that situation is one of life imprisonment.

“I am required to consider what is an appropriate punishment part and specifically the number of years you will be required to spend in prison as punishment before you will be considered for release on licence.”

He also asked for background reports for Allan and made mention of his “significant” criminal record, stating that he had served a two-year sentence for supplying cocaine in 2016.

Allan showed no emotion as the verdict was read out nor as he was led away from the dock.

In a comment directed at the jury, one of Allan’s family remarked loudly: “I hope yous can sleep at night”.

Mr Ross’ family, who have been in court for most of the proceedings, chose not to comment.

Allan and Carlyle will return to the High Court in Aberdeen for sentencing on December 9.

