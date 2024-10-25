Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday

Jordy Nuesink was touring the Highlands with five friends when he drifted onto the wrong side of the road and hit a car.

By David Love
Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A motorbiking holiday in the Highlands almost ended in tragedy for two Dutch tourists when they collided with each other on a country road.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 30-year-old Jordy Nuesink failed to realise the tightness of a bend on the A939 Nairn to Ferness road on June 23 2022 and drifted into the wrong lane.

Dashcam footage played to Sheriff Gary Aitken showed Nuesink cross over the central white lines and into the path of a car.

The collision sent him rebounding into the motorbike being ridden by one of his five travelling companions and both were seriously hurt.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He allowed his motorcycle to drift and he came off worst.

“His colleague who was behind him ended u with three broken ribs, a dislocated pinkie and wounds to his leg.”

‘It was a terrible end to the holiday’

Sheriff Aitken commented: “He is lucky to be here at all. He was lucky it was a car he hit and not an artic.”

Defending, Michael Lyons said: “He suffered a broken leg. He was with five friends on holiday and there is no bad feeling.

“He was caught out by the acuteness of the bend and he has drifted.

“It was a terrible end to what was meant to be an enjoyable holiday.”

Nuesink, from Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, admitted causing serious injury and permanent disfigurement by careless driving and was fined £1,575.

He was also disqualified from driving in the UK for nine months.

