Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday

A motorbiking holiday in the Highlands almost ended in tragedy for two Dutch tourists when they collided with each other on a country road.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 30-year-old Jordy Nuesink failed to realise the tightness of a bend on the A939 Nairn to Ferness road on June 23 2022 and drifted into the wrong lane.

Dashcam footage played to Sheriff Gary Aitken showed Nuesink cross over the central white lines and into the path of a car.

The collision sent him rebounding into the motorbike being ridden by one of his five travelling companions and both were seriously hurt.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He allowed his motorcycle to drift and he came off worst.

“His colleague who was behind him ended u with three broken ribs, a dislocated pinkie and wounds to his leg.”

‘It was a terrible end to the holiday’

Sheriff Aitken commented: “He is lucky to be here at all. He was lucky it was a car he hit and not an artic.”

Defending, Michael Lyons said: “He suffered a broken leg. He was with five friends on holiday and there is no bad feeling.

“He was caught out by the acuteness of the bend and he has drifted.

“It was a terrible end to what was meant to be an enjoyable holiday.”

Nuesink, from Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, admitted causing serious injury and permanent disfigurement by careless driving and was fined £1,575.

He was also disqualified from driving in the UK for nine months.