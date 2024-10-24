Aberdeen painter and decorator found with knife in his pocket tells police: ‘This is Tillydrone, this is war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen painter and decorator found with knife in his pocket tells police: ‘This is Tillydrone, this is war’

Dainis Maidelis - who also had hundreds of pounds of cocaine - claimed to officers he needed the weapon for protection.

By David McPhee
Dainis Maidelis told police 'this is war' when he was found in possession of a blade in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen man found in possession of a knife explained to police officers he needed it to survive the “war” being waged on the streets of Tillydrone.

Dainis Maidelis, 47, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted having a lock knife in his pocket alongside £250 of cocaine.

When asked what he was doing with the blade, Maidelis told them he had been “robbed before”, adding: “This is Tillydrone, this is war.”

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 2.25pm on August 2 2022, police officers on patrol observed Maidelis cycling towards them along Tillydrone Avenue.

They believed he was concealing alcoholic drink, so they requested that he stop his bike and show them what he had in his possession.

‘I have been robbed before’

Maidelis did not immediately stop so officers removed him from it by force.

As they conducted a search, they observed the handle of a knife sticking out of his pocket.

The officers found the cocaine in his other pocket.

When they quizzed Maidelis about the knife, he stated: “I didn’t take it out. I have been robbed before.

“This is Tillydrone, this is war,” he added.

In the dock, Maidelis pleaded guilty to one charge of having a bladed object in a public place without a reasonable excuse.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of controlled drug, namely cocaine.

Maidelis pleaded guilty to a further charge of failing to appear at a previous hearing of this case.

‘He was on a day off’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client claimed he had been working as a painter and decorator and that’s why he was in possession of the knife.

“Mr Maidelis had not taken it out of his pocket and he was not brandishing it about – he was on a day off,” she said.

“He says the knife was broken but he accepts he had it on his person.”

Regarding the cocaine, Ms Logan said her client had been a drug user and stated that this was “the high point” in his drug addiction.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Maidelis that being found in possession of a knife “would immediately see someone appear on petition”.

Describing it as a “serious matter”, Sheriff Bannerman made Maidelis, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

