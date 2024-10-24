Aberdeen supporters get unpaid work after trouble at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen supporters get unpaid work after trouble at Tannadice

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner before a New Firm derby.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Cameron Craig, left, and Ben Johnston, right.

Two Aberdeen supporters who were part of a masked mob that charged towards a group of Dundee United fans have been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner outside the Snug Bar on March 4 2023.

The pair have now been ordered to perform unpaid work after being reprimanded by a sheriff for their conduct.

Johnston, 18, also admitted a separate charge of struggling violently with five police officers.

In April, the 20-year-old Craig – the son of a senior police officer – was banned from every football ground in Britain after attempting to throw a rock at a Rangers supporters’ bus in April 2023.

Cameron Craig tried to throw a rock at a Rangers supporters bus.

The Dundee incident occurred on Main Street in the lead-up to the 6pm, Saturday kick-off. Aberdeen would run out 3-1 winners in the Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously that the game was regarded as a “Category C” match, meaning a significant number of police officers would be required to attend the area.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said: “Both accused were part of a group 30 males. They were dressed in black wearing face masks.

“Police were maintain a static patrol outside the Snug Bar. The area was busy and suddenly a large group of around 30 males appeared and ran towards the Snug Bar.

“They were all Aberdeen Football Club supporters and were shouting and swearing.

“Assistance was requested and a cordon was put in place.”

Undefeated Dons run referenced in court

Johnston continued along North Isla Street and “dug his heels” into the ground while trying to leave the police cordon.

Craig, of Bonnyton Road in Pitmedden, and Johnston, of Moss Street, Keith, pled guilty to conducting themselves in a disorderly manner whilst acting with others, forming part of a disorderly crowd and acting aggressively towards a group of opposing fans while wearing face masks and shouting and swearing.

Johnston also admitted pushing, seizing and struggling with five police officers.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were originally charged over the same incident but their pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Doug McConnell, representing Johnston, said his client had given up his season ticket at Pittodrie following the incident.

Referencing the Dons’ undefeated start to this season, Sheriff Garry Sutherland quipped: “He’ll be regretting that at the moment.”

‘Two young men that got tied up in something you shouldn’t have’

Mr McConnell, a self-confessed Aberdeen supporter, said of first offender Johnston: “He was 17 at the time of the incident. He got caught up in the crowd. Stupidity.

“He’s got a pretty close-knit family and they are pretty embarrassed about the situation and they have done their own work with Mr Johnston.

“He’s actually continuing playing football with Keith, they’re doing quite well. He’s an apprentice cooper and it’s apparently quite rewarding later in life.

“He’s not someone we’re going to see back here again.”

Craig’s solicitor, Theo Finlay, said: “It does appear that over a short period of time he was involved in this sort of nonsense. It’s age and stage.

“There has been nothing since this incident.”

Sheriff Sutherland ordered both of the men to perform 50 hours of unpaid work.

“You are clearly two young men that got tied up in something you shouldn’t have,” the sheriff said.

“It’s more like a scene from the 1980s than what we would expect in 2023.

“Society doesn’t tolerate it and you should be punished for doing it.

“Hopefully you learn your lesson and don’t end up in front of me or someone else with a wig on again.”

