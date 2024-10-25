Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison

Adam Comiskey appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted inflicting "horrendous" physical and verbal abuse upon his wife.

By David McPhee
Adam Comiskey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
A husband threw a cup of hot liquid at his partner and threatened to kill her during a seven-year campaign of abuse, a court has heard.

Adam Comiskey appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted inflicting “horrendous” physical and verbal abuse upon his wife at addresses in Aberdeen, Ellon, Inverness and Montrose.

It was started that the 30-year-old repeatedly threatened to kill the woman, caused her fear and alarm and threw a cup containing hot liquid at her, causing injury between 2016 and 2023.

He also assaulted the woman on one occasion while she was pregnant.

Comiskey additionally assaulted two children, the court was told.

‘Controlling’ behaviour

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that she thought the “long-term nature” of Comiskey’s behaviour was “very clear”.

She characterised his actions towards his wife as “angry and aggressive” and “controlling”.

“[His wife] felt she couldn’t get away because of the hold the accused had over her,” Ms MacDonald said.

The charges state that between February 2016 and October 2018, at addresses in Inverness and Brechin, Comiskey assaulted his wife by kicking a vacuum cleaner at her while she was pregnant and pushing her onto the body causing her to fall onto a sofa where he then pinned her down.

At addresses in Montrose and Inverness between January 2015 and May 2017, Comiskey threatened to kill his wife, while also shouting, swearing and throwing furniture at her.

And between April 2019 and October last year, he engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman by flipping a bedframe whilst she was lying on it.

He also threw, punched and kicked household items and furniture causing them to become damaged.

It was also stated that during this period, Comiskey called his wife derogatory names, uttered threats towards her and threatened to kill her.

Comiskey also struck the woman with a cup of hot liquid causing his wife an injury.

Prosecutor refuses to clarify details about case

When asked to clarify some details in the case – including what the derogatory names were and the type of hot liquid Comiskey threw at his wife – fiscal depute Anne MacDonald refused to say.

Additionally, when asked what kind of injury was caused to Comiskey’s wife when he threw the hot liquid, the fiscal depute would not say.

When asked why these details could not be supplied to the press, Ms MacDonald stated that she was being “naughty” – and again refused to provide guidance or an explanation.

In the dock, Comiskey admitted one charge of assault on his wife and a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted one charge of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour and two charges of assaulting children by punching them on the body.

‘All is now good’ with couple

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison told the court that “basically, what we have here is a man who suffers from mental health trauma”.

Mr Morrison added that these incidents coming to light had helped his client “tackle” his abusive and violent tendencies.

“He is now going to therapy,” the solicitor said, adding that when police arrived to arrest him, Comiskey thanked his wife for calling them.

“It has changed them and all is now good,” Mr Morrison said, stating that the couple has decided to remain together.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Comiskey: “What you did to your wife was quite horrendous – I’m glad you now realise that.

“Jail was very much at the forefront of the court’s mind and the only reason I’m not considering that is because the family has come back together again.

“This problem is entirely yours and no one else’s.

“Your wife needs to know that she is only a telephone call away if you display any of the behaviour you have over the last seven years.

“If you in any way backslide, then she can get the help and support she needs.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Bannerman made Comiskey, of Park Road, Rosyth, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme for two years.

