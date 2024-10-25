Former Aberdeen FC player denies £600,000 drug smuggling charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen FC player denies £600,000 drug smuggling charge

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court by video-link from HMP Durham.

By Sam Russell, PA
A former Aberdeen FC player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has appeared in court accused of attempting to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker was sacked by Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton after his arrest last month.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal academy product appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court by video-link from HMP Durham on Friday and pleaded not guilty to importing class B drugs.

He is accused, together with co-defendants Rosie Rowland and Yasmin Piotrowska, of the alleged offence between July 1 and September 2 of this year.

Rowland, 28, of Southend Road, Chelmsford, and 33-year-old Piotrowska of Purves Road, north-west London, both also pleaded not guilty to the charge as they appeared in the dock of the court.

Former Dons striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been remanded in prison since the arrest. Image: National Crime Agency

Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road in Gourock, Inverclyde, was arrested in the town by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers last month and was questioned before he was remanded into custody.

The footballer, who wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and was seated for the court hearing, has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong.

His arrest came after the NCA seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted on September 2.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

A trial, estimated to last five to seven days, is due to take place on a date to be fixed, with a further case management hearing scheduled for January 6.

Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Emmanuel-Thomas in custody and bailed Rowland and Piotrowska until then.

He said the trial could provisionally take place in May.

