Man admits careless driving on Invergordon’s Shore Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man admits careless driving on Invergordon’s Shore Road

Michael Davidson swerved into the opposing carriageway, causing an oncoming car to take evasive action, Tain Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Davidson
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland

A man has admitted careless driving after swerving into the path of oncoming traffic on Shore Road, Invergordon.

Michael Davidson’s solicitor said he had been attempting to overtake a recovery vehicle when his actions caused another car to take evasive action.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court the other driver “had to brake to avoid a collision”.

Man denied dangerous driving

Davidson, 39, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court and initially denied a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on September 20 of this year.

But before the trial could commence he entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of driving without due care or attention.

Mr Treanor told Sheriff Robert Frazer that it was around 10.30am when a witness and her mother were driving towards Alness, but turned around as they had forgotten something.

He said: “As they were driving on Shore Road they saw the accused’s vehicle.

Vehicle ‘swerved’ into opposite carriageway

“They observed the accused’s vehicle to come within five or six car lengths and then swerve into the opposing carriageway.

“This caused the witness to brake to avoid a collision.”

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for Davidson, told the court that her client had been “in the midst of an overtake” at the time of the incident.

She said Davidson, of Firhill, Alness, had been attempting to pass a recovery truck, but had not fully entered the opposite carriageway at any point.

“It was very quick and control was very quickly thereafter regained,” she said.

Sheriff Robert Frazer said: “This seems to me to be quite properly a case of careless driving as opposed to dangerous driving by you.”

He endorsed Davidson’s licence with six penalty points and told him the time he had spent in custody was punishment enough – admonishing him for the crime.

More from Crime & Courts

Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Former Aberdeen FC player denies £600,000 drug smuggling charge
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Revealed: How Elgin drugs kingpin was snared after underling died in fatal Moray car…
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Two Aberdeen women jailed for 'brutal' Hutcheon Street stabbing
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen supporters get unpaid work after trouble at Tannadice
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Brothers found guilty after Peterhead dad stabbed to death
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen painter and decorator found with knife in his pocket tells police: ‘This is…
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Inverness man spared jail after he downloaded almost 23 hours of abuse videos
Michael Davidson admitted careless driving. Image: Police Scotland
Disqualified van driver who deliberately drove into Inverness cyclist jailed at High Court