Man admits careless driving on Invergordon’s Shore Road

A man has admitted careless driving after swerving into the path of oncoming traffic on Shore Road, Invergordon.

Michael Davidson’s solicitor said he had been attempting to overtake a recovery vehicle when his actions caused another car to take evasive action.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court the other driver “had to brake to avoid a collision”.

Man denied dangerous driving

Davidson, 39, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court and initially denied a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on September 20 of this year.

But before the trial could commence he entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of driving without due care or attention.

Mr Treanor told Sheriff Robert Frazer that it was around 10.30am when a witness and her mother were driving towards Alness, but turned around as they had forgotten something.

He said: “As they were driving on Shore Road they saw the accused’s vehicle.

Vehicle ‘swerved’ into opposite carriageway

“They observed the accused’s vehicle to come within five or six car lengths and then swerve into the opposing carriageway.

“This caused the witness to brake to avoid a collision.”

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for Davidson, told the court that her client had been “in the midst of an overtake” at the time of the incident.

She said Davidson, of Firhill, Alness, had been attempting to pass a recovery truck, but had not fully entered the opposite carriageway at any point.

“It was very quick and control was very quickly thereafter regained,” she said.

Sheriff Robert Frazer said: “This seems to me to be quite properly a case of careless driving as opposed to dangerous driving by you.”

He endorsed Davidson’s licence with six penalty points and told him the time he had spent in custody was punishment enough – admonishing him for the crime.