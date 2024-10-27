Drunken racist who repeatedly called man n-word is jailed to ‘reflect’ on his behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunken racist who repeatedly called man n-word is jailed to ‘reflect’ on his behaviour

Troy Sutherland, 29, who has previous convictions relating to young women, turned his attentions towards a man at Aberdeen Sheriff Court who he repeatedly racially abused.

By David McPhee
Troy Sutherland was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A convicted sex predator has been jailed after he repeatedly racially abused another man inside Aberdeen Sheriff Court before getting into a physical altercation with a police officer.

Troy Sutherland, 29, appeared in the dock where he admitted shouting the n-word at a member of the public after he turned up for court while drunk.

When a police sergeant intervened and spoke to Sutherland, he uttered a racial slur and claimed the man wanted to fight with him.

He then shoved the sergeant before telling another officer he would “sink his teeth into his face”.

Sutherland, a convicted sexual predator, was jailed in 2017 for blackmailing teenage girls into sending him naked pictures of themselves. 

He also sent chilling Christmas messages to a woman telling her to “kill herself” after she ended their relationship.

Sutherland became aggressive

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that at around 10.45am on September 16 this year Sutherland was at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to attend a court appearance alongside the complainer, who was known to him.

At 10.50am a police sergeant was escorting an accused to the custody cells when she observed an altercation between Sutherland and the other man.

The police sergeant told Sutherland to desist, however, he stated: “That n***** is looking to have a fight with me”.

Sutherland then started to move towards the man and was continuing to be aggressive, so the police sergeant placed her hands on his chest.

He responded to this by shoving the police sergeant onto a wall, causing her to bang her elbow.

She was assisted by another police officer and the pair successfully managed to restrain Sutherland and get him to the ground.

But as he lay on the ground, he continued to scream and shout while also repeatedly calling the man the n-word.

Sutherland then turned his attention to a male police officer, who he called a “specky c***” before stating that he was going to “sink his teeth” into the officer’s face.

In the dock, Sutherland pleaded guilty to one charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner and a second charge of assaulting a police officer.

He also admitted a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards two police officers.

‘Completely inappropriate’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that on the day in question her client had been “consuming quantities of alcohol and has no recollection of the event itself”.

“He is extremely apologetic and was using alcohol to manage his emotions at the time,” the solicitor said.

“It was out of character for him despite his previous convictions.

“Mr Sutherland takes full responsibility for his actions and is remorseful and apologetic – he knows his actions were completely inappropriate.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Sutherland: “I’m not sure what on earth you thought you were doing that day,” adding that he could think of “no other disposal” other than a prison sentence.

“You turn up drunk to court where you racially abuse a member of the public, assault a police officer and verbally abuse another,” he said.

Sheriff Bannerman sentenced Sutherland, of Peterhead, to four months imprisonment.

“This is for you to reflect upon your behaviour on that fateful day,” the sheriff told him.

