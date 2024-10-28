Aberdeen cinema vaper’s 18-rated tirade of abuse after being asked to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen cinema vaper’s 18-rated tirade of abuse after being asked to leave

Alexander McPhee, 18, assaulted two members of staff at Vue before being arrested by police

By David McPhee
Alexander McPhee, 18, was asked to leave Vue Cinema in Aberdeen.
A man has been handed unpaid work after he became abusive and violent towards cinema staff when they asked him to stop vaping.

Alexander McPhee, 18, was asked to leave Vue Cinema in Aberdeen but unleashed an 18-rated volley of abuse before grabbing a worker by his lapels.

McPhee – who was out with his partner and friends – then began swinging his hands at a manager and the usher before being arrested and ejected from the building by police.

Usher assaulted in cinema reception

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on September 27 McPhee was spotted vaping inside the cinema and was challenged and asked to stop.

McPhee replied that he would “do what he wanted” and then told the manager of the cinema to “f*** off”.

McPhee ignored requests to leave and continued acting in an aggressive manner.

The manager then left and contacted the police.

Following this, McPhee attended at the main foyer area of the cinema where he grabbed a member of staff by his upper clothing, causing the manager to intervene.

At this, McPhee then began swinging hands at the manager as if he intended to strike him.

Police arrived and arrested McPhee and removed him from Vue.

As they drove to Kittybrewster Police Station, McPhee was heard to remark that he “hadn’t touched them”.

Appearing in the dock, McPhee pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

‘Go do something productive’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that McPhee’s father was present in court and that he “very much disapproved” of his son’s behaviour.

“Mr McPhee had consumed some alcohol before going into the cinema and had been vaping in the cinema itself,” the solicitor said.

“He did not respond well to being told to stop.

“He absolutely accepts this is unacceptable – he wants to give his assurance that he will not behave this way again.”

Mr Barnett added that if McPhee was given a fine, his dad would pay it for him and he would pay him back.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McPhee that she did not consider his father paying his fine to be an acceptable punishment.

“I hope we don’t see you back here again,” she said, adding: “Go do something productive with your time.”

Sheriff Johnston made McPhee, of Clinterty Park, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

