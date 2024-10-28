Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby

Owen Mackinnon refused to provide breath samples, despite an empty bottle of Morgan's Spiced Rum being found in his car.

By Jenni Gee
Owen Mackinnon was found smelling of alcohol in an A9 layby. Images: Google Street View / Facebook
A Fraserburgh undertaker who was found in an A9 layby with no trousers on failed to provide police with a breath sample, a court has heard.

Owen Mackinnon had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol when officers discovered him partially undressed in the driver’s seat of his car at the North Kessock stopping area.

Defence solicitor John MacColl said Mackinnon had “caught himself short” while out for a drive and had stopped to “sort himself out” before drinking from a bottle that was in the car.

Mackinnon, 62, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of failing to provide a sample of breath while he was in charge of a vehicle.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that it was around 6.50pm on October 3 last year when police call handlers received a call.

She said it was: “An anonymous report of a male parked in a burgundy car in the driver’s side drinking from a whisky bottle.”

Officers were dispatched and spoke to Mackinnon.

‘His speech was slurred’

“They could smell alcohol and his speech was slurred,” Ms Ghafar said, adding that officers also noted the accused was not wearing his trousers.

She said there was an empty one-litre bottle of Morgan’s Spiced Rum in the car.

Mackinnon was helped to dress himself, but later failed to provide two samples of breath when required to do so.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Mackinnon, told Sheriff Shirley McKenna that his client had travelled to the Inverness area from Fraserburgh with his caravan and was staying on a site near Inverness.

Mr MacColl acknowledged that “when the officers found him he was not wearing his trousers,” and explained that on the day in question Mackinnon had been for a drive in the Highlands but had “caught himself short”.

“He stopped to sort himself out,” Mr MacColl said, adding: “There was a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and he took some drinks from that.”

‘Mr Mackinnon has dealt with this matter very responsibly’

Mr MacColl said his client had not intended to drive but had refused the breath test for fear of being over the limit.

He said: “Mr Mackinnon has dealt with this matter very responsibly. He provided me with a significant number of references.”

Mr MacColl said the first offender had not taken a drink since October last year and told the sheriff: “I’m pretty confident the courts will not be seeing him again.”

Sheriff McKenna told Mackinnon, of Alexandra Terrace, Fraserburgh: “I think you understand the severity of what you did.

“Hopefully this will be a lesson to you. I will impose 10 penalty points.”

She also fined him £580.

 

