Serial child sex abuser branded a ‘monster’ and jailed for 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial child sex abuser branded a ‘monster’ and jailed for 15 years

James Pollard was previously found guilty of abusing five young victims at various locations in the north of Scotland between 1979 and 2022.

By David McPhee
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.

A child rapist who carried out abuse on girls dating back to the 1970s has been jailed for 15 years, with the judge saying that a victim’s description of him as a “monster” was “hard to disagree with”.

James Pollard was previously found guilty of abusing five young victims at various locations in the north of Scotland between 1979 and 2022.

Pollard, 71, had denied all of the offences during a seven-day trial at the High Court in Inverness, but, on the second day of their deliberations, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

The children and young girls were all under the age of 16 when the abuse began – with the youngest being just two years old.

He was convicted of indecently assaulting and sexually abusing the first victim.

Pollard, from Thurso, indecently assaulted a second child, communicated indecently with a third and sexually assaulted a fourth.

A fifth young victim was physically assaulted and raped.

The crimes were all committed in the north of Scotland.

‘A pattern of the most horrific sexual abuse’

Defence advocate Lorenzo Alonzi told the court that his client struggles with certain health difficulties.

“My client’s position in relation to the various offences has not changed,” Mr Alonzi said.

“And these offences are over a number of years and therefore he is a man of few previous convictions.

“Nonetheless, even though he is a man with no significant record, I would ask that the court take account of Mr Pollard’s age.”

Sentence, Judge William Summers described Pollard’s offences as “deeply troubling” and his victims as young women who had the “profound misfortune to come into his orbit”.

He added: “These offences are illustrative of a pattern of the most horrific sexual abuse perpetrated on one victim from when she was around three years old.

“You shamelessly and cynically abuse the position of trust you held to perpetrate depraved sexual abuse.

“Your sexual abuse was sustained and persistent and included the most serious sexual assaults.”

‘One of the victims described you as a monster’

The judge described other incidents, including one in which Pollard raped a child while only four years old, as having had “devastating consequences” on their victims.

Judge Summers said Pollard’s conviction for these offences was “a testament to the courage and strength of those women who were prepared to give evidence to ensure that justice was done”.

“In your evidence, one of the victims described you as a monster. That is a strong word. But having listened to her evidence and the evidence of the other witnesses, it was hard to disagree with that assessment.

“You are a predatory sexual offender who took advantage of girls and young women to satisfy your own deviant sexual ends.

“In my assessment, you are likely to remain a risk to women and young girls for the remainder of your life.”

Judge Summers sentenced Pollard, of Shore Street, Thurso, Caithness, to 15 years in prison and placed the pensioner on the sex offenders register for life.

 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackinnon was found in his car with no trousers smelling of alcohol with slurred speech. He failed to provide a sample Picture shows; A9 North Kessock Layby / Owen Mackinnon. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby
Vue Cinema, on Shiprow, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cinema vaper's 18-rated tirade of abuse after being asked to leave
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Peterhead murder trial verdict and an Elgin drugs kingpin
Troy Sutherland was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunken racist who repeatedly called man n-word is jailed to 'reflect' on his behaviour
Michael Davidson
Man admits careless driving on Invergordon's Shore Road
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas
Former Aberdeen FC player denies £600,000 drug smuggling charge
Adam Comiskey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison
Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday
Drugs kingpin Christopher Smith has been jailed after being snared when his underling Iain 'Jock' McKenzie died in a car crash in Moray. Picture: Jasper Image.
Revealed: How Elgin drugs kingpin was snared after underling died in fatal Moray car…
Candice Seers, left, was one of two women jailed for the Hutcheon Street stabbing in Aberdeen. Images: DC Thomson
Two Aberdeen women jailed for 'brutal' Hutcheon Street stabbing