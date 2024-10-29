Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman

A man had to be tased three times as he savagely assaulted police officers who had turned up at his home.

After kicking and punching the policewoman, Shane Williamson tore clumps of hair out of her head and bit her on the hand.

It took three shots of a taser to bring the 22-year-old thug under control but his victim was left bruised, bleeding and with concussion, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said the officers went to Williamson’s property in Reid Road, Invergordon, on November 24 last year following a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, Williamson was shouting and swearing and making threats of violence.

He screamed at the officers: “I hope your children die.”

Taser fired three times

As one constable tried to handcuff him, Williamson lashed out, punching her in the mouth.

He repeatedly punched her on the head and kicked her on the body.

Ms Love said: “Her colleague assessed the only way to stop him was via taser. He took an aimed shot at the accused. The initial shot did strike him but it was ineffective.

“[Williamson] then grabbed her hair, dragged her to the ground and repeatedly struck her face with the handcuffs. A further shot was taken and was effective in stopping him.”

The court heard that Williamson still managed to punch the officer again in the face and pulled a clump of her hair out of her head before trying to bite her on her head.

A third taser shot was required before the handcuffs were applied but Williamson continued to shout and swear and spit at the constables.

Thug facing jail sentence

The female constable was once more the target as Williamson managed to bite her on the hand as she placed a spit hood over his head.

A subsequent CT scan showed that as well as being battered, bruised and bleeding, she sustained a concussion in the attack.

Ms Love said more police arrived and as Williamson was being taken downstairs to be placed in a van, he kicked an officer on the back in an attempt to make him fall down the stairs.

Williamson admitted charges of assault to severe injury, assault and threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until December 3 for a background report to examine all options and defence solicitor David Patterson reserved his comments in mitigation until then.

But he conceded that the charges were serious and that his client was facing a jail sentence.

Sheriff Macdonald told Williamson, whose bail was continued: “You have managed to get yourself in a whole heap of trouble.”