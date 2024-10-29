Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman

Shane Williamson, 22, kicked and punched the police officer before tearing out a clump of her hair.

By David Love
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man had to be tased three times as he savagely assaulted police officers who had turned up at his home.

After kicking and punching the policewoman, Shane Williamson tore clumps of hair out of her head and bit her on the hand.

It took three shots of a taser to bring the 22-year-old thug under control but his victim was left bruised, bleeding and with concussion, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said the officers went to Williamson’s property in Reid Road, Invergordon, on November 24 last year following a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, Williamson was shouting and swearing and making threats of violence.

He screamed at the officers: “I hope your children die.”

Taser fired three times

As one constable tried to handcuff him, Williamson lashed out, punching her in the mouth.

He repeatedly punched her on the head and kicked her on the body.

Ms Love said: “Her colleague assessed the only way to stop him was via taser. He took an aimed shot at the accused. The initial shot did strike him but it was ineffective.

“[Williamson] then grabbed her hair, dragged her to the ground and repeatedly struck her face with the handcuffs. A further shot was taken and was effective in stopping him.”

The court heard that Williamson still managed to punch the officer again in the face and pulled a clump of her hair out of her head before trying to bite her on her head.

A third taser shot was required before the handcuffs were applied but Williamson continued to shout and swear and spit at the constables.

Thug facing jail sentence

The female constable was once more the target as Williamson managed to bite her on the hand as she placed a spit hood over his head.

A subsequent CT scan showed that as well as being battered, bruised and bleeding, she sustained a concussion in the attack.

Ms Love said more police arrived and as Williamson was being taken downstairs to be placed in a van, he kicked an officer on the back in an attempt to make him fall down the stairs.

Williamson admitted charges of assault to severe injury, assault and threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until December 3 for a background report to examine all options and defence solicitor David Patterson reserved his comments in mitigation until then.

But he conceded that the charges were serious and that his client was facing a jail sentence.

Sheriff Macdonald told Williamson, whose bail was continued: “You have managed to get yourself in a whole heap of trouble.”

