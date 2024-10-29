Mum jailed for 13 months after Inverness street assault

An Inverness mother who was jailed for a brutal stabbing in Aberdeen has been handed a further prison sentence after admitting an attempted mugging in the Highland capital.

Leah Petrie was sentenced to five years and five months in jail for her part in the brutal attack on Tina Stewart on May 30 2023.

Last week Petrie, 22, along with accomplice Candice Seers, 38, admitted repeatedly stabbing Ms Stewart on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street.

Four days after that High Court in Edinburgh appearance Petrie was in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit assaulting a woman in King Street, Inverness, on January 25 2022.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald was told that Petrie was with two men when they attacked their victim and demanded drugs from her.

‘Her life descended into a chaotic spell’

The court heard that Petrie seized her victim by the hair, repeatedly punched her on the head and knocked her to the ground.

She then scratched the woman’s face while one of her companions put her in a headlock and rammed his fingers into her mouth.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told Sheriff Macdonald: “Her life around 2022 took a dreadful turn.

“Her mother had died and her relationship ended. It was a hammer blow to her and her life descended into a chaotic spell.

“She was taking illicit substances and lost her accommodation and she reached the lowest ebb, becoming heavily drug addicted.

“But during her period in custody she has become drug-free. But she is going to need assistance when she is freed. She accepts that she behaved in an unacceptable way.”

Jailing Petrie for 13 months, Sheriff Macdonald told her: “If you assault someone with intent to rob them, it is always likely that a sentence of imprisonment will be imposed. It will run from today.”