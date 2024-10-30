American driver banned after causing A96 crash that left two seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American driver banned after causing A96 crash that left two seriously injured

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Rebecca Darden: "You should never have got behind the wheel of a car that day".

By David Love
The B9111 junction of the A96. Image: Google Street View
The B9111 junction of the A96. Image: Google Street View

A sheriff criticised an American motorist for getting behind the wheel of her car after drinking wine and then causing a serious road accident.

Rebecca Darden had consumed a glass of wine before she pulled into the path of an oncoming car near Auldearn.

The resulting smash left the driver and passenger of the other vehicle seriously injured, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Darden, from Balnageith, near Forres, was also hurt in the collision and appeared for sentencing after previously admitting causing serious injury by dangerously driving into the path of another vehicle at a junction of the B9111 with the A96.

The court was previously told she had only been driving in this country for six months.

Crash caught on dashcam

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court the incident happened just before 4.30pm on April 29 of last year.

Darden’s Mercedes A class was spotted at the junction of the A96 and the B9111 – east of Nairn.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle “pull out into the path” of an oncoming car – driven by a 64-year-old man, said Mrs Young.

His 65-year-old wife was in the passenger seat.

The resulting collision – captured on dashcam – caused the oncoming car to “spin” before coming to rest in the road.

Darden’s vehicle also ended up stationary in the carriageway.

The driver of the other vehicle required surgery to insert plates into his arm, which left him with a 12-inch scar.

He also suffered a fracture to the small of his back.

His passenger suffered a fractured wrist and breastbone.

‘You should never have got behind the wheel’

Sheriff Gary Aitken praised one of the victims, who thanked the police and medical staff in his impact statement.

He said: “It makes clear the debt that society owes to the emergency services.”

Darden, who is applying for British citizenship, was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to resit her driving test.

She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and placed under 18 months of social work supervision.

Sheriff Aitken added: “This has had life-long consequences for the individuals in the other vehicle, leaving them with an inability to enjoy life the same.

“You should never have got behind the wheel of a car that day.

“There can be awful consequences and the ones here are bad enough but could have been much worse.”

 

