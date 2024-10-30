Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence

For more than two decades, Lee Smith has repeatedly appeared in the dock facing charges of extreme violence.

By Ewan Cameron
Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.

The killer of Jamie Forbes is no stranger to the justice system and has been in and out of the courts and prisons since he was 16.

Lee Smith’s life of crime – which began in 2003 – has frequently involved brutal and gratuitous violence, but also encompassed driving offences, thefts, vandalism, robbery and weapons.

In 2004, when Smith was 17, he appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted shooting a bus driver with an airgun.

The First Bus worker had stopped opposite the Seaton Arms pub to let passengers off when he felt a pain in his left hand and saw he had been shot by a pellet.

Smith pled guilty to culpably and recklessly discharging a firearm.

Sheriff Douglas Cusine deferred sentence for 12 months for Smith to be of good behaviour, telling him: “This is an idiotic form of behaviour and you better not repeat it otherwise you will end up inside.”

Lee Smith, aged 17, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Smith’s willingness to use extreme violence was on display again in 2007, when he was 20.

Smith attacked a sleeping man with a saucepan because he had been locked out of his flat.

The case called at the city’s sheriff court in 2009 and detailed the vicious and unprovoked assault.

The fiscal depute said the man – a friend of Smith’s – was asleep in the living room when “he was awoken suddenly and without warning by a blow to his head”.

He looked up and saw Smith standing over him who then repeatedly punched and kicked his face.

How the Evening Express reported on Lee Smith’s case in 2009.

Smith then hit him on the head with a saucepan at least five times.

Smith’s victim suffered two cuts to his scalp – one of which was four inches long and needed stitches, the court heard.

For that assault, Smith was ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service and was also fined £700.

During that same court hearing, Smith further admitted carrying out an assault on a man on Bridge Street in Aberdeen in June 2008.

Smith also admitted failing to appear at the court twice the previous year.

Lee Smith gloats outside the city’s sheriff court after admitting two vicious assaults.

In 2011 Smith appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh and admitted assaulting a man to his severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life.

The sustained assault was sparked by a row over a broken window and saw Smith and an accomplice beat the man with heavy duty motorcycle gloves.

His victim was left with blood pouring from his ears and spent three months in hospital, where surgeons inserted a plate into his jaw.

Smith – who originally faced an attempted murder charge – was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

He was jailed again in April 2019 – this time for 15 months – after being convicted of assault and robbery.

Lee Smith appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh over another brutal attack.

Smith attacked a total stranger in October 2020 after his victim refused to give him a cigarette.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Smith, then 34, was left covered in blood after lashing out at the man with a shovel.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said Smith’s victim had been socialising with a pal in an Aberdeen bar before leaving and walking home along School Road.

Ms MacVicar said: “The last thing the complainer remembers is seeing two males in the street.

“The complainer and the accused got into an argument over an unknown matter.”

Ms MacVicar said as the man began to walk away, Smith picked up a stone from a nearby garden and threw it towards him, hitting his shopping bag and causing a liquid inside to spill.

Lee Smith after his appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month. Image: Kath Flannery

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused was in possession of a shovel and struck the complainer with this, making contact with his shoulder.

“This caused the complainer to lose his balance and fall to the ground while he and the accused continued to pull at each other.

“The complainer struck his head on the kerb when he fell to the ground.”

Smith’s victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have a 7cm laceration to his scalp, which needed 14 sutures to close and a fractured shoulder bone.

Smith pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as well as failing to comply with a curfew.

When he was stopped by police shortly after the attack on School Road, Smith claimed he’d acted in self-defence, even bragging: “I can handle myself.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Smith for three years and also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

At the time of Jamie Forbes’ killing, Smith was subject to two bail orders that were imposed in December 2023 – one for housebreaking and vandalism and the other for drug-driving and possession of a knife.

Smith appeared in court last month to admit stealing a Deliveroo driver’s car and then crashing it into other vehicles. He was also was high on cocaine at the time.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that at the time of these offences her client was “struggling with drug misuse” and had consumed both cocaine and valium.

For that crime, Smith was sentenced to 26 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 25 months.

More from Crime & Courts

Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge
The B9111 junction of the A96. Image: Google Street View
American driver banned after causing A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Joshua Parkinson has been jailed for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Claims paedophile prisoner phoned girl while in HMP Grampian
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Mum jailed for 13 months after Inverness street assault
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman
Inverness Sheriff Court
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Serial child sex abuser branded a 'monster' and jailed for 15 years
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackinnon was found in his car with no trousers smelling of alcohol with slurred speech. He failed to provide a sample Picture shows; A9 North Kessock Layby / Owen Mackinnon. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby