High-risk rapist met woman in Aberdeen without notifying police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

High-risk rapist met woman in Aberdeen without notifying police

Leon Pedley - who raped a 17-year-old and left her tied to a tree - breached his sex offenders prevention order by going out for dinner with two women.

By David McPhee
Rapist Leon Pedley went for dinner with two women in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
Rapist Leon Pedley went for dinner with two women in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson

A high-risk sex offender who was jailed for raping a teenage girl and leaving her tied to a tree has been secretly meeting women in Aberdeen, a court has heard.

Leon Pedley, 32, was described as one of the most serious sex offenders in Scotland as he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted meeting a female on a dating website by using a fake name.

However, when he arranged to meet the female in Aberdeen, she brought along her friend, which Pedley neglected to disclose to police and was deemed a breach of his sex offenders prevention order.

It was stated that Pedley was jailed for a similar offence in April this year, which also involved dating sites and concealing the fact he was in contact with females from his monitoring officers.

Pedley was jailed for seven years in 2012 for raping of a 17-year-old girl in Stranraer before leaving her tied to a tree.  

Dispute over money

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that as part of his sex offenders prevention order (SOPO), Pedley must inform police of any contact or relationship he has with women.

This includes face-to-face contact, over the internet, social media or by telephone.

At around 1.13pm on May 31 this year, Pedley contacted the police to report that he was in Aberdeen and that he had been on a date with a woman but there had been a dispute regarding money.

He then terminated the call but called back at 2.08pm to report the same incident.

Police traced him to Union Street, where he told the officers he had arranged to go on a date with a woman but when he met her, he saw that she had brought along a friend.

It was established that Pedley was not the victim of any crime.

“Police were aware of the existence of an interim SOPO preventing undisclosed contact with females and suspected he was in breach of this condition,” Ms Martin said.

“He was arrested and his phone seized. He was conveyed to Kittybrewster Custody Suite and under caution stated he had been using the dating application seeking.com under the name ‘Nate’ and had been messaging a girl.

“Enquiries were undertaken and the accused’s telephone was examined under the authority of his Interim SOPO.”

The communication on seeking.com was discovered but it was noted that he had advised his monitoring officer that he had been chatting online with a female – he had not stated they intended to meet.

He had made no mention of a second female.

Women claim Pedley wanted sex

CCTV enquiries were carried out that showed Pedley with the two women at various locations around the city, including a restaurant in Union Square.

The two women were later traced by police and it was established that Pedley had arranged to meet the first, who he had offered money in exchange for sex.

She told police she had brought along her friend for safety reasons and had told Pedley about this in advance and he had asked “nothing further about this”.

Pedley then chose to stay in the company of the two women for several hours without removing himself from the situation or informing his monitoring officers.

This was deemed to be a breach of his SOPO in relation to the undisclosed contact with the second female.

In the dock, Pedley pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching his order without a reasonable excuse.

‘It was foolish’

Defence advocate Deirdre Flanigan told the court that her client “sincerely thought he had been the victim of a crime that day”.

“But he accepts that he shouldn’t have been socialising with young women in the first instance,” she said.

“He did not know this the woman he was meeting intended to bring her friend – Mr Pedley accepts that it was foolish and he bitterly regrets this.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Pedley, whose address was given as HMP Dumfries, for a total of 16 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz
Pair deny keeping Highland man as a slave and trying to sell his house…
County lines dealers Jahvid Frith, left, and Tyrone Sealey. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen heroin dealers snared after one spoke to cops ... while smoking a joint
Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
Cannabis farm worth £800,000 discovered at rural property in Moray
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge
The B9111 junction of the A96. Image: Google Street View
American driver banned after causing A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Joshua Parkinson has been jailed for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Claims paedophile prisoner phoned girl while in HMP Grampian
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Mum jailed for 13 months after Inverness street assault
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman