Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex

An Alness man sent threatening messages to his ex after she “cast him to one side” following a brief relationship.

Graham Connor sent the woman a series of sinister messages over Snapchat, including one that read: “You better get the f*** out of Forres before I get there.”

Connor, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, to plead guilty to a single charge of sending messages containing derogatory and abusive remarks and threats of violence to his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that it was 2.45pm on July 27 this year when the woman received the first of a number of concerning messages on the social media platform.

Alness man told ex: ‘Test me!’

Connor told the woman: “You f***ing test me, you are a twisted wee b*******.”

He later called the woman a “patronising wee c***” and told her “better get the f*** out of Forres before I get there”.

The woman responded and told Connor that his messages were frightening her and saying she would call the police.

He replied: “Frightened for your life, eh? You had better have the whole force there.”

The woman called 999, believing that Connor would come to her home and harm her.

Connor was subsequently cautioned and charged.

His solicitor, John MacColl told the court that Connor, 36, had been in a “fairly brief” relationship with the woman.

He said: “He had done quite a lot for her and she essentially cast him to one side.”

‘I’m disgusted reading these messages’

Mr MacColl said on the day in question to woman had sent him “moderate abuse” in a message – after which his client had responded as described in court.

He said Connor was “mortified” and had little memory of the messages.

When offered the chance to read them by police, Mr MacColl explained, his client responded: “I don’t want to read it, it’s awful. I’m disgusted reading these messages.”

Mr MacColl said Connor had also acknowledged the effect his messages would have had on the woman, saying they would have made her feel “awful” and commenting: “That lassie has been through enough.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Connor, of Teaninich, Alness, £210.