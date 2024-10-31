Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex

Graham Connor told the woman to "get out of Forres before I get there" in a series of sinister messages, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
The Alness man who sent threatening messages to his ex
Graham Connor appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Alness man sent threatening messages to his ex after she “cast him to one side” following a brief relationship.

Graham Connor sent the woman a series of sinister messages over Snapchat, including one that read: “You better get the f*** out of Forres before I get there.”

Connor, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, to plead guilty to a single charge of sending messages containing derogatory and abusive remarks and threats of violence to his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that it was 2.45pm on July 27 this year when the woman received the first of a number of concerning messages on the social media platform.

Alness man told ex: ‘Test me!’

Connor told the woman: “You f***ing test me, you are a twisted wee b*******.”

He later called the woman a “patronising wee c***” and told her “better get the f*** out of Forres before I get there”.

The woman responded and told Connor that his messages were frightening her and saying she would call the police.

He replied: “Frightened for your life, eh? You had better have the whole force there.”

The woman called 999, believing that Connor would come to her home and harm her.

Connor was subsequently cautioned and charged.

His solicitor, John MacColl told the court that Connor, 36, had been in a “fairly brief” relationship with the woman.

He said: “He had done quite a lot for her and she essentially cast him to one side.”

‘I’m disgusted reading these messages’

Mr MacColl said on the day in question to woman had sent him “moderate abuse” in a message – after which his client had responded as described in court.

He said Connor was “mortified” and had little memory of the messages.

When offered the chance to read them by police, Mr MacColl explained, his client responded: “I don’t want to read it, it’s awful. I’m disgusted reading these messages.”

Mr MacColl said Connor had also acknowledged the effect his messages would have had on the woman, saying they would have made her feel “awful” and commenting: “That lassie has been through enough.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Connor, of Teaninich, Alness, £210.

