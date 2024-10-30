Aberdeen heroin dealers snared after one spoke to cops … while smoking a joint

Two county lines drug dealers who were caught after one of them approached police while smoking cannabis were jailed today.

Jahvid Frith was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment after a judge rejected a plea to spare him jail and his co-accused Tyrone Sealey was jailed for five years and three months.

Frith, 27, and Sealey, 24, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine after almost £10,000 of the Class A drugs were recovered.

Frith also admitted possession of cannabis.

Lord Clark told them at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It appears clear this was what is known as a county lines drug operation.”

The judge said: “These offences are serious and cause damage to our community and a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He told Frith that he noted he had no previous convictions whereas Sealey has convictions for Class A drugs offences.

The court heard that Frith and Sealey based themselves at a flat in Aberdeen after travelling north from England to sell drugs.

Flat searched and drugs found

Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC said officers on patrol at the city’s Marischal Court early on February 22 last year when they were approached by Frith who appeared to be smoking a cannabis joint.

The advocate depute said: “As a result, he was stopped, cautioned and detained for purposes of a search.”

A total of 34 wraps of cocaine and heroin were found on him and he admitted there was more at a flat.

During a search of the property drugs were recovered along with more than £2,000 in cash, scales and mobile phones.

Mr Kearney said: “A number of incoming and outgoing messages were found that were consistent with drug supply and being conducted by users of the phones.”

Frith and Sealey are from Birmingham and Leeds and both English cities were recognised sources for drugs sold in the north-east of Scotland.

Dealer paid £200 a day

Defence counsel John Brannigan, for Frith, said: “He is aware that his actions contributed to the use of drugs in society.”

He said the first offender was assessed as posing a low risk of causing serious harm and argued he could be dealt with by an alternative to custody.

Neil Shand, for Sealey, said: “There is no question that he is facing a significant period of imprisonment for his part in this enterprise.”

“He advises he was paid about £200 a day, effectively as a wage, which was more than he could have earned doing legitimate activity,” he said.

Mr Shand argued that Sealey’s age and the amount of drugs involved in the case should be taken into consideration in sentencing him.