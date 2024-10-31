Alleged Highland slave did ‘almost everything’ for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged Highland slave did ‘almost everything’ for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims

Michael Joyce, 33, and Antonia Gunn, 28, deny murdering Michael White and are on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By James Mulholland
The High Court in Edinburgh
The murder trial is being held at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A man who is said to have been kept in “servitude” did “almost everything” for the couple who allegedly murdered him, a court has heard.

Giving evidence today, Ruchele Cullen said Michael White, 61, did errands for Michael Joyce, 33, and Antonia Gunn, 28, at their home in the Highland village Kyle of Lochalsh.

Mrs Cullen, 52, told the High Court in Edinburgh how she lived next door to Joyce and Gunn.

She said that she knew Mr White – who prosecution lawyers claim was held in “servitude” by the couple.

Giving evidence via video link from Inverness, Mrs Cullen told prosecutor Alex Prentice KC of what she had witnessed of the interactions between Mr White and the two accused.

She said: “He (Mr White) would drive for them. He was going to the shops for them. He seemed he would do almost everything for them.”

Mrs Cullen was giving evidence on the second day of proceedings against Mr Joyce and Ms Gunn.

‘He seemed to have lost a lot of weight quickly’

They are standing trial on charges of murder and breaching human trafficking and exploitation legislation in relation to how they allegedly treated Mr White.

Mrs Cullen told Mr Prentice that she had known the deceased for some time prior to his death.

She said that in the time before he died, his appearance had changed.

Mrs Cullen added: “I thought he had cancer. He seemed to have lost a lot of weight quickly.”

Mrs Cullen’s husband Peter, 50, also gave evidence and told Mr Prentice of the relationship that Mr White seemed to have with the two accused.

He added: “I thought he was a friend. He seemed to drive their cars. He was there if they needed to be driven anywhere.

“He would do their shopping for them.”

During proceedings on Thursday, jurors were also told that both prosecution and defence lawyers had agreed that a post-mortem had been carried out on Mr White’s body following his death.

They had agreed that the cause of death was “complications of blunt force trauma” to his “trunk” and heart disease.

Pair deny charges

Mr Joyce and Ms Gunn are accused of attacking and murdering Mr White on April 22 or 23 last year at an address in Kyle of Lochalsh.

It is alleged that they repeatedly struck him and inflicted blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and body.

The pair are also accused of committing an offence under human trafficking and exploitation legislation by holding Mr White in servitude between May 1 2021 and April 23 last year.

They are said to have instructed him to transfer money into their bank accounts, to pay for food shopping and to drive them to personal appointments.

They are also said to have instructed him to request money from friends and family for their benefit and to enter into legal proceedings over the sale of his property at the Old Bank Guest House, in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Alleged to have pretended death was suicide

Joyce and Gunn are also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice on April 23 last year.

It is alleged that they disposed of cushions, towels and a T-shirt worn by Mr White and deleted photographs of him from a mobile phone in an effort to remove evidence.

They are also alleged to have placed a marriage certificate and photographs of Mr White and his late wife around his body and called emergency services and pretended they found the body of Mr White and that he had committed suicide.

Joyce and Gunn have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial, before judge Lady Poole, continues.

