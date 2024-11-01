Man in court after trying to burst into neighbour’s home with hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court after trying to burst into neighbour’s home with hammer

Michael McPhee admitted threatening and abusive behaviour following the incident, during which he told another neighbour: "I'm going to kill him"

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A hammer-wielding Inverness man knocked on his neighbour’s door with a hammer and shouted: “Come on then you b******, I’m ready!”

Michael McPhee told another neighbour “I’m going to kill him” in the moments before the incident.

His solicitor told the court he had been struggling with alcohol addiction and poor mental health at the time.

McPhee, 56, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit threatening and abusive behaviour at the address in Friars Street, Inverness, on September 23 of this year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said McPhee had initially gone to the door of another neighbour at 2.38pm asking for a baseball bat and knives.

Man had saw and hammer

When the man told him these items were not there, McPhee went away and returned a short time later “with a saw and hammer in his hand”.

He told the man: “I’m going to kill him.”

After this McPhee knocked on his victim’s door with the hammer – causing the man to come to the door to “see what was happening”.

Ms Gray said: “The door burst open and he saw the accused attempting to enter with the hammer in his right hand shouting: ‘Come on then you b******, I’m ready!’.”

The target then “threw himself at the door” and managed to lock it before calling 999, while McPhee hit the door with the hammer.

When police arrived and arrested McPhee who was “shouting loudly, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner”.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for McPhee, told the court that her client had been suffering from alcohol addiction and poor mental health at the time of the incident.

She said with the support of his wife and his church he had now been sober for five weeks and was addressing his issues.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for presentencing reports and told McPhee, of Friars Street, Inverness: “I think this offence is quite serious. You had weapons, you pled guilty to that, you were bashing on somebody’s door.”

The case will call again next month.

