Careless driver who was clocked at 93mph allowed to keep licence

A careless driver who was clocked doing 93mph on the A832 has been allowed to keep his licence.

Peter Fuller was spotted travelling eastbound at “excessive speed” in a 60mph limit section.

Police checked how fast he was going with a laser device and discovered he was 33mph over the speed limit.

The officers then reached speeds of 105mph as they attempted to catch up to his car.

Fuller admitted a single charge of careless driving by driving at grossly excessive speed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Driver hit speeds of 93mph

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 10.05am when police carrying out static speed enforcement duties at Achanalt spotted Fuller’s white Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound.

The officers thought the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed and this was confirmed by a reading of 93mph on the device.

Ms Gray said: “They emerged from their stationary position and made efforts to catch up with the Golf. The speed the police witnesses had to travel at was 105mph.”

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Fuller, told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that his client was a fish farm worker who had “never been in court before”.

‘There is no excuse for driving at the speed’

He said: “It has brought home to him how important his licence is to his work and his livelihood and how he cannot drive in this way.

“He accepts that ultimately there is no excuse for driving at the speed that he did,” Mr Henderson added.

Sheriff MacDonald told Fuller: “Anybody driving at that speed on the road should expect to be disqualified from driving – you’re very close to being disqualified, but I’m not going to do that today.”

She instead imposed nine penalty points and fined Fuller, of Stratchcarron, £640.