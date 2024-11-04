Careless driver who was clocked at 93mph allowed to keep licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless driver who was clocked at 93mph allowed to keep licence

Police officers reached speeds of over 100mph trying to catch up with Peter Fuller's car as it sped along the A832 at Achanalt.

By Jenni Gee
A careless driver who was clocked doing 93mph on the A832 has been allowed to keep his licence.

Peter Fuller was spotted travelling eastbound at “excessive speed” in a 60mph limit section.

Police checked how fast he was going with a laser device and discovered he was 33mph over the speed limit.

The officers then reached speeds of 105mph as they attempted to catch up to his car.

Fuller admitted a single charge of careless driving by driving at grossly excessive speed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Driver hit speeds of 93mph

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 10.05am when police carrying out static speed enforcement duties at Achanalt spotted Fuller’s white Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound.

The officers thought the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed and this was confirmed by a reading of 93mph on the device.

Ms Gray said: “They emerged from their stationary position and made efforts to catch up with the Golf. The speed the police witnesses had to travel at was 105mph.”

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Fuller, told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that his client was a fish farm worker who had “never been in court before”.

‘There is no excuse for driving at the speed’

He said: “It has brought home to him how important his licence is to his work and his livelihood and how he cannot drive in this way.

“He accepts that ultimately there is no excuse for driving at the speed that he did,” Mr Henderson added.

Sheriff MacDonald told Fuller: “Anybody driving at that speed on the road should expect to be disqualified from driving – you’re very close to being disqualified, but I’m not going to do that today.”

She instead imposed nine penalty points and fined Fuller, of Stratchcarron, £640.

