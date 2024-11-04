Pair accused of Highlands murder have some charges dropped as trial set to enter fifth day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair accused of Highlands murder have some charges dropped as trial set to enter fifth day

Allegations that Antonia Gunn and Michael Joyce kept man as slave in Kyle of Lochalsh and covered up evidence are dropped - but murder trial continues.

By Dave Finlay
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A pair accused of murdering a man in the Highlands have had some of the charges against them dropped.

Antonia Gunn said Michael Joyce are standing trial for the murder of Michael White, 61, in Kyle of Lochalsh in April 2023.

The pair deny the charge.

They were earlier charged with holding Mr White as a slave for the 22 months before his death and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by making his death look like a suicide.

But the Crown has now withdrawn those charges and the trial judge, Lady Poole, formally acquitted them.

Only murder charges remaining

It means the only remaining accusation is that the pair murdered Mr White.

The trial began last Wednesday and continued today at the High Court in Edinburgh after a weekend break.

Taking to the stand was co-accused Antonia Gunn, who told the court that Joyce had attacked Mr White before his death.

Gunn, 28, said: “The two of them were arguing about Michael Joyce’s sister.”

She said she saw Joyce punch Mr White in the stomach with two separate blows involving “a strong amount of force”.

Gunn told her defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC that she had seen Joyce punch Mr White before.

She heard Mr White making noises as if he was in pain from a bedroom while she was in the living room.

‘This has happened before’

Gunn told the court: “I had no idea how bad this was. This has happened before and he was okay.”

While Gunn said she did not agree to the attack, she was concerned Joyce would hit her if she raised the alarm, she said.

She agreed she had taken a video clip that showed a partially clothed Mr White in a shower but said the assault on him had started before it was filmed.

Gunn then said she had given a police statement about discovering Mr White and immediately calling an ambulance – but she added that that was not true.

Gunn, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged murder, said she formed a relationship with Joyce, who was five years her senior, when she was aged 17.

‘I tolerated assaults because I loved him’

She said she sustained bruising and black eyes during incidents of domestic violence.

Mr Lenehan asked her why she tolerated it and she replied: “I loved him.”

Gunn and Joyce, 33, have denied assaulting and murdering Mr White on April 22 or 23 last year at an address on Plock Road, Kyle of Lochalsh, by repeatedly striking him and inflicting blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body.

The trial on the murder charge continues into its fifth day on Tuesday.