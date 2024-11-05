Former Moray soldier secretly filmed child’s private parts under table

A Moray sex offender has admitted placing a camera under a table so he could film a young girl’s underwear or genitals.

Former soldier James Milton, 35, who had been previously convicted of possessing indecent images of children in 2022 at a house in Kinloss, pleaded guilty to the offence at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The crime was said to have happened between October 1 2013 and April 30 2016.

Milton, of Castlehill Road, Fochabers, had sentence deferred until December 5 for a background report.

Previous conviction

Sheriff David Harvie asked defence solicitor John MacColl if this offence was discovered by the same investigation committed in September 2020.

Mr MacColl replied: “Yes.”

Police raided Miton’s military accommodation in September 2020 and hundreds of indecent images and almost an hour of video footage were discovered.

He was later cautioned and charged with possessing the 369 images, of which 127 were accessible, and the two accessible videos.

During a hearing in April 2022, his solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her client had suffered trauma as the result of a childhood incident.

She said: “He understands that his behaviour cannot be excused but it can in some way be explained.”

No other details about the latest offences were given during yesterday’s hearing, but a full account will be presented on the date of sentencing.