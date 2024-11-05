Rapist who preyed on women and girls in Oban told to expect ‘very lengthy’ sentence

An Oban sex predator who preyed on women and girls for more than 30 years is today behind bars.

Former soldier Malcolm Sloss was found guilty of 10 charges – including three rapes and one sexual assault – following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The now 71-year-old committed his crimes against two women and two girls in and around his hometown from the late 1980s to 2021.

Sloss – who latterly worked as a property developer as well as a farrier hoofing horses – was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Jurors heard Sloss claim the first rape victim had been “flirty” with him while he was helping her fit a wood-burning stove at her home.

He denied later forcing himself on the woman.

His KC Murray Macara put to him: “She repeatedly described you as persistent.

“It was on your instigation that sexual activity took place and that you were determined to persuade her to do what you wanted.”

Sloss: “If she did not want sex, I would have known.”

He even claimed this victim was not a “shrinking violet”.

Sloss raped the next woman after parking his car near a quiet recycling centre.

She was vulnerable at the time due to a personal issue.

He denied attacking her insisting it was a “mutual idea” that they had sex that night.

The predator then preyed on a teenage girl who also had an interest in horses.

He again claimed any sexual contact was consensual despite the 40-year age gap.

Mr Macara: “Did you rape her?”

Sloss: “No. I never forced her.”

‘I had a moment of madness with her’

He also refuted claims he had attacked the girl during a car journey to England.

Jurors heard Sloss also molested another young girl and made sleazy comments to her.

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC later put to Sloss that, on his account, the teenage girl he raped must be “delusional”.

He replied: “No, that is what you are saying. Some people do not tell the truth because they are delusional, but I am not saying she is.

“I had a moment of madness with her. As far as sex with her was not consensual, that is a lie.”

He claimed he was not someone who took “risks”.

Advocate depute Miss Glancy: “Having sex with a 16-year-old could be risky?”

Sloss: “Yes, very risky if it was criminal, but this was not.”

He was also quizzed about attacking the girl while on the car journey.

Sloss: “No one but a madman would try that at 70mph down a motorway.”

‘You can anticipate a very lengthy sentence’

He also denied the charges involving the other victims with Miss Glancy suggesting one woman must be “an accomplished actress” if she was lying.

The charges Sloss was convicted of included raping two of the women and one girl.

He was guilty of sexual assault and making sleazy remarks to the other youngster.

Judge William Gallacher told him: “These are very serious offences.

“The advocate depute in her submissions described you as a ‘sexual predator’ and the charges confirm that.

“You can anticipate a very lengthy sentence.”

Sloss had been on bail but was remanded in custody meantime.