Peterhead man in the dock after £25,000 heroin seizure

A Peterhead man has appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of tens of thousands of pounds worth of heroin in Angus.

Daniel Napier, 35, appeared from custody in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Napier, of Queen Street in Peterhead, is accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drug diamorphine on November 4 this year on the A90 in Angus near Gateside.

It is alleged Napier was on a bail order from Peterhead Sheriff Court at the time.

Napier made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

He is due back in court next week.

‘Intelligence-led stop of Renault’

Earlier, police released a statement that a man had been arrested and charged following the recovery of heroin from a vehicle in the Angus area, with an estimated street value of around £25,000.

The recovery took place around 1.35pm on Monday, November 4, as Road Policing officers carried out the intelligence-led stop of a Renault Trafic on the A90 near to Tealing.

Detective Constable Liam Cousins said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”