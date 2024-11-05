Peterhead man in the dock after £25,000 heroin seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man in the dock after £25,000 heroin seizure

Daniel Napier, 35, appeared from custody in private at Forfar Sheriff Court following the "intelligence-led' bust on the A90 in Angus.

By Ross Gardiner
The case called at Forfar Sheriff Court
A Peterhead man has appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of tens of thousands of pounds worth of heroin in Angus.

Daniel Napier, 35, appeared from custody in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Napier, of Queen Street in Peterhead, is accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drug diamorphine on November 4 this year on the A90 in Angus near Gateside.

It is alleged Napier was on a bail order from Peterhead Sheriff Court at the time.
Napier made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

He is due back in court next week.

‘Intelligence-led stop of Renault’

Earlier, police released a statement that a man had been arrested and charged following the recovery of heroin from a vehicle in the Angus area, with an estimated street value of around £25,000.

The recovery took place around 1.35pm on Monday, November 4, as Road Policing officers carried out the intelligence-led stop of a Renault Trafic on the A90 near to Tealing.

Detective Constable Liam Cousins said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”