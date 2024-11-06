Moray paedophile vigilante cut brake cables of innocent man’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray paedophile vigilante cut brake cables of innocent man’s car

In an act described as "borderline attempted murder", Callum Stewart targeted the wrong house and wrong car, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A Moray man who cut the brake cables of a car he incorrectly thought belonged to a paedophile was lucky he was not charged with attempted murder, a sheriff told him.

Callum Stewart, 25, was warned prison is on the cards as he admitted tampering with the innocent man’s Dacia Duster that was parked outside a property in Mosstodloch.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told him: “This is borderline attempted murder.

“I can think of few things more vindictive or potentially catastrophic than cutting the brake cables and hoses of a car.”

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that the Dacia owner had parked his car at his mother’s house before getting a bus to an event.

She added that on June 18 2023 Stewart, of Speymouth Drive, Mosstodloch, had been drinking with a friend, who told him that a paedophile lived in the street.

“He pointed out the address and Stewart went up to the property. CCTV filmed him and his DNA was found on the car,” Mrs Young said.

‘You are facing a potentially very long prison sentence’

“When the owner returned to pick up his car, when he switched it on, the alarm sounded that there was a fault with the brakes. The car was driveable but if he had taken it out, it would not have been able to stop.

“The owner is not a paedophile. The accused got the wrong house and the wrong car.”

When traced by police and arrested, Stewart denied carrying out the crime.

Sheriff Aitken deferred sentence until December 24 for a background report, but he warned Stewart: “You should be under no illusion – you are facing a potentially very long prison sentence.”

His lawyer, Stephen Carty said his client recognised the seriousness of the offence and he would reserve his comments of mitigation until sentencing.

Stewart’s bail was continued and the Sheriff added: “You should not read anything into that.”

 