Man jailed after he robbed friend of his methadone stocks over Christmas

Kevin Herd, 42, throttled his friend until he handed over his keys then went to his house and stole his prescription drugs.

By David McPhee
Kevin Herd stole methadone from a friend.
A man who attacked his friend and robbed him of his methadone on Christmas Eve will now have to spend the festive period behind bars.

Kevin Herd punched and throttled his unsuspecting victim until he handed over his house keys – then stole his Christmas methadone supply.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Herd, 42, did have a slight Christmas epiphany – and handed back half the methadone to his victim.

Herd’s solicitor, Laura Gracie, described the incident as a “matter of deep regret” for her client.

Herd referred to man’s drug supply

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that during the morning of December 24 2022, Herd and his friend met and took a bus to a pharmacy.

The friend was given four bottles of methadone that were meant to last him until the chemist reopened after Christmas.

Later that evening, the pair were together at the man’s house where they consumed alcohol and drugs before going to another friend’s house a short distance away.

As they continued to consume alcohol and drugs, the man overheard Herd refer to his methadone stocks within his home.

Soon an argument broke out regarding the group sourcing more controlled drugs, with the man reluctantly agreeing to go with Herd to get more drugs.

When they returned, the man believed this was a good time to leave and tried to open the front door, which was locked.

As he went back into the living room to ask for the keys, he was sucker punched by Herd, who then grabbed him around the neck and began to choke him.

“During this time, the accused repeatedly made demands for the complainer to hand over his flat keys, money and methadone,” Ms Shaw said.

“He initially refused accused Herd’s demand but eventually felt overpowered and threw his house key towards accused saying as he did so ‘f****** take it all, you ken where my stash is’, referring to his methadone.”

Victim found other drugs had been taken

Herd returned around five minutes later and instructed everyone to leave his property.

As the man got up to follow everyone else outside, Herd returned his house key and two bottles of his methadone, asking him if they wanted to go back with him to another property.

The man declined, stating that he was returning home.

When he returned home, he found his methadone was completely gone, alongside his prescription for valium and his anti-depressant medication.

The victim experienced pain in his jaw due to the assault.

In the dock, Herd pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and robbery of keys and a second charge of stealing prescription medication.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that the two men had been friends for more than five years prior to this incident.

“This is a matter of deep regret for Mr Herd,” the solicitor said.

“He is very disappointed in himself.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Herd, of Nellfield Place, Aberdeen, for a total of 16 months.

