Man assaulted partner before pulling out samurai sword

A domestic abuser has avoided a prison sentence after he assaulted his partner before running upstairs to get a samurai sword.

Richard Flippence attacked the woman without warning and then announced that he was going to “kill everyone” within the house.

The 39-year-old assaulted his partner by slapping her in the face and dragging her to the floor by the hair.

Flippence then climbed on top of his partner and placed his hands around her neck before leaving the room and returning with the samurai sword – which he menacingly placed down on the living room floor.

Series of assaults

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that on September 12 this year Flippence picked his partner up after she had been out socialising with friends.

He drove her home to their address in Peterculter, where an argument broke out.

During the row, Flippence slapped the woman across the face before shoving her shoulders and grabbing her by the arm.

This was witnessed by a teenage girl.

Another child was present within the house, but asleep at the time.

Flippence then pushed the woman to the chest before grabbing her hair which he used to pull her to the ground.

He announced: “I’m going to kill everyone!”

“Throughout the incident, the accused continued to shout and swear and act aggressively,” Ms Mann said.

“At one point, the accused then straddled the complainer and placed his hands around her neck.”

Following this, Flippence went upstairs where he retrieved a large samurai sword.

He brought it downstairs and into the living room where he then placed it down on the living room floor.

The police were contacted and Flippence was taken into custody.

In the dock, Flippence pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on his partner.

A ‘concerning incident’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client “can’t remember” what happened that night due to his level of his intoxication.

“He has underlying mental health issues and it seems that this has come to a head,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Flippence has taken full responsibility for his actions and at the first opportunity.

“He knows what needs to happen from now on in relation to his own behaviour.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Flippence’s conduct that night as a “concerning incident that must have been very distressing to your partner and her daughter”.

“You have a previous conviction but it was from a long time ago and you did plead guilty at the first opportunity,” he added.

As an alterative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Flippence, of Towerview Walk, Peterculter, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

He also ordered Flippence to take part in a domestic abuse programme for the same duration.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.