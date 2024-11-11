Man assaulted partner before pulling out samurai sword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man assaulted partner before pulling out samurai sword

Richard Flippence, 39, said 'I'm going to kill everyone' during the incident in Peterculter.

By David McPhee
Richard Flippence violently assaulted a woman before going to get his samurai sword. Image: DC Thomson.
A domestic abuser has avoided a prison sentence after he assaulted his partner before running upstairs to get a samurai sword.

Richard Flippence attacked the woman without warning and then announced that he was going to “kill everyone” within the house.

The 39-year-old assaulted his partner by slapping her in the face and dragging her to the floor by the hair.

Flippence then climbed on top of his partner and placed his hands around her neck before leaving the room and returning with the samurai sword – which he menacingly placed down on the living room floor.

Series of assaults

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that on September 12 this year Flippence picked his partner up after she had been out socialising with friends.

He drove her home to their address in Peterculter, where an argument broke out.

During the row, Flippence slapped the woman across the face before shoving her shoulders and grabbing her by the arm.

This was witnessed by a teenage girl.

Another child was present within the house, but asleep at the time.

Flippence then pushed the woman to the chest before grabbing her hair which he used to pull her to the ground.

He announced: “I’m going to kill everyone!”

“Throughout the incident, the accused continued to shout and swear and act aggressively,” Ms Mann said.

“At one point, the accused then straddled the complainer and placed his hands around her neck.”

Following this, Flippence went upstairs where he retrieved a large samurai sword.

He brought it downstairs and into the living room where he then placed it down on the living room floor.

The police were contacted and Flippence was taken into custody.

In the dock, Flippence pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on his partner.

A ‘concerning incident’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client “can’t remember” what happened that night due to his level of his intoxication.

“He has underlying mental health issues and it seems that this has come to a head,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Flippence has taken full responsibility for his actions and at the first opportunity.

“He knows what needs to happen from now on in relation to his own behaviour.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Flippence’s conduct that night as a “concerning incident that must have been very distressing to your partner and her daughter”.

“You have a previous conviction but it was from a long time ago and you did plead guilty at the first opportunity,” he added.

As an alterative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Flippence, of Towerview Walk, Peterculter, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

He also ordered Flippence to take part in a domestic abuse programme for the same duration.

