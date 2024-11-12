Peterhead drink-driver who was reported by concerned family member gets ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead drink-driver who was reported by concerned family member gets ban

Donatas Grigas was slumped in the front seat of his Citroen C4 when police found him at the town's Lido car park.

By Joanne Warnock
Grigas appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A drink-driver who was found to be three times the limit at Peterhead’s Lido assaulted a police officer after trying to speed off.

Donatas Grigas, 21, had been drinking with family during the evening of September 16 this year when he decided to go for a drive.

A concerned relative rang the police after he left the gathering at around 1.20am.

The court heard that police traced Grigas inside his blue Citroen C4 parked at the Lido car park on Peterhead’s South Road shortly before 2am.

Officers smashed window

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo explained that officers had at first thought Grigas may need an ambulance as he was “slouched” in the driver’s seat of the car.

“He had locked himself inside,” Mrs Cardo continued. “The officers knocked on the window and could see he was not moving much.

“They used their baton to break the window. At that point he sat up, put the car in first gear and drove off.”

Officers followed Grigas to Asco Road, where he “came to a sudden stop”.

Mrs Cardo said: “And he stated to them ‘you will need to make me get out of this f*****g car’.

“[Grigas] took off his seat belt and hit his door against one of the officer’s hands.”

The officer’s hand became trapped between the driver’s door and another vehicle causing injury to her hand, the court heard.

Over the limit

A breath test carried out showed Grigas was three times the legal limit.

Grigas admitted failing to stop, drink-driving and assaulting a police officer. A further charge of driving dangerously and hitting a bollard was dropped.

Grigas’ defence solicitor Sam Milligan said his client had no previous convictions and this had been “clearly out of character”.

He added: “This was a gross error of judgment.”

Sheriff David Harvie told Grigas getting behind the wheel had been a “terrible choice”.

He said: “You put yourself at risk, the police officers at risk and any members of the public who were in the area that night when you were driving around.”

On the drink-driving charge, Sheriff Harvie disqualified Grigas for 14 months due to the “high level” of his breathalyser reading and imposed a community payback order of 70 hours of unpaid work.

“The police officers were only trying to help you,” he continued. “They thought you needed medical attention.

“The way you acted was terrible.”

He fined Grigas £320 for the assault on the police officer saying it had been a “catastrophic error of judgment” and said he would benefit from carrying out the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Scheme.

Grigas, of Swan Road, Ellon, was admonished for the charge of failing to stop.

 